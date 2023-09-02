SATURDAY
Paint and Sip: Fall Passage, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Honey Bee at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Thunder and Lightning at 6 p.m. Friday and Paint and Sip: Bottoms Up at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Football vs SEMO, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Back to School Workshops at 1:15 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Tony Tone and Friends, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer vs Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball vs Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com. Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Bring a water bottle.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Labor Day. Business hours may vary. No newspaper.
TUESDAY
Three and Up Storytime, 1:30 p.m.
Baby Rhyme Time for 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com. Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Ready-Set-Support, 11 a.m.
Learn about substitute teaching, support staff, bus driving and more. K-State Student Union.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Garden Hour: Seed Saving From Your Garden, noon.
Jesse Gilmore, Wildcat Extension District horticulture extension agent, will discuss seed saving.
Via Zoom.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
The final Bike Night of the year. RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Banned Book Club: The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien, 7 p.m.
Read the book, and discuss. Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Yoga and Feng Shui: Intentional Design for a Home of Comfort and Ease, 6:30 p.m.
Sixth graders, adults and teens can do a DIY skill and learn yoga breathing techniques.
Registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com. Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Student Welcome: First Book and Common Works of Art Open House, 5:30 p.m.
Video of Roger Shimomura’s “Memories of Childhood,” prizes and more. Beach Museum of Art.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 6:30 p.m.
The Little Grill.
K-State Soccer vs Memphis, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com. Buser Family Stadium.
FRIDAY
Launching Next-Gen K-State: 2023 State of the University, 3 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Reading: Kij Johnson, 3:30 p.m. No cost. Open to the public.
Register: tinyurl.com/kijkstate. K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
HandsOn K-State and the Harvesters Community Food Network of Topeka will distribute food for free while supplies last. Vehicles can line up from the C1 entrance along the east side of Kimball Avenue beginning at 3:30 pm.
C-1 Parking Lot, K-State Rec Center.
September Stroll in the Gardens, 5:30 p.m.
A walk with light refreshments. K-State Gardens.
Pretty in Pink, 6 p.m.
‘80s block party.
Tickets: 4kidsake.org/pretty-in-pink/Donate/Tickets. The Press.
K-State Volleyball vs UT Martin, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Nashville, Tennessee.
Live music: Kelley Hunt, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15+, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Diamond Rio, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$89, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Carson Jeffrey, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com. The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Football vs Troy, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego
.
K-State Volleyball at Lipscomb, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Nashville, Tennessee.