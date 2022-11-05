Paint and Sip: Fall Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Painterly Pumpkin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Dawns Early Light at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Unicorn Dragon at 10 a.m. Nov. 12, and Paint and Sip: Colorful Pumpkins at 6 p.m. Nov. 12.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also DIY Bench Workshop at 2 p.m Sunday, Veteran’s Day Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Friday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Football vs Texas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Live music: Atomic Blonde, 7:30 p.m.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
Live music: The Riders, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
K-State Rowing at Jayhawk Jamboree, all day.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Senior Recital: Kristen Schrag, 1:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Piano Studio Recital, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Faculty Trumpet Recital: John Kilgore, 6 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Also noon-6 p.m. Monday at Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Manhattan Christian College, 1427 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Central Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Choral Ensembles Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Performances by MTD’s Concert Choir and Junction City High School.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs UTRGV, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
TUESDAY
Election Day.
First-generation Student Celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
K-State Student Union Courtyard.
Thrifty Gifting Holiday Budgeting Workshop, 4:30 p.m.
K-State Student Union, room 227.
Laundry Love, 6-9 p.m.
Sud’s Y’r Duds.
Choral Ensembles Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Performances by MTD’s Collegiate Chorale and Riley County High School.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
Family Fun Storytime, 11 a.m.
Also 3 and Up Storytime at 10 a.m. Thursday, Zoofari Tails Storytime: Wallabies at 10 a.m. Friday and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Showcase Recital, 10 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Volleyball vs West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Magic with Jack Reid, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
BINGO, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Supporting local groups.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Chamber Music Recital: Bassoon Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble and Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Rhythm: Winter Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Jesus Christ Taxi Driver with Headlight Rivals, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Veteran’s Day.
Business hours may differ.
K-State Cross Country vs NCAA Midwest Regional, all day.
Columbia, Missouri.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big Ten Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
K-State Men’s Basketball at California, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Pac-12 Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Berkeley, California.
Matilda, Jr., 7 p.m.
The beloved childhood book and movie, brought to life on stage.
Also 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
Tickets: manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Improv in the Lobby, 7 p.m.
The Troupe with No Name will perform.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
In A Chord, 7:30 p.m.
Free for KSU students, $8 general admission.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY,
NOV. 12
Little Apple Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and 5K, 7 a.m.
Register: $45-$110, littleapplemarathon.com.
Tuttle Creek State Park River Pond, 5800 A River Pond Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Mosey, Mingle and Mimosas: Wedding Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tour Sunset Zoo locations to get married.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Violin Music: Maureen Yuen, 2 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Football vs Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox or FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Through November.
SNW, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
Through Dec. 4.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.