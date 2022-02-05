SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Coffee and Carversations, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Head to the Lamborghini Lounge to talk cars with hot coffee and donuts.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Starting Seeds Indoors, 10 a.m.
Learn techniques to get successful seeds.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Family Valentines Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Registration required: $2.50-$5, beach.k-state.edu.
Beach Museum of Art.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Lunar New Year, 1-4 p.m.
Join in the celebration of the year of the tiger, featuring musicians, lion dance team and Miss Vietnam Wichita.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project, 2 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday, Mini Tray and Charcuterie Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday Date Night Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, and Valentine’s Date Night Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Masked Singer, 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7 p.m.
Masked performers sing until a winner is crowned.
Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Cheers at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Red Love Birds at 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Kids Kanvas: Puppy at 10 a.m. Feb. 12, and Paint and Sip: Love Cardinals at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Comedy After Dark, 6 p.m.
See comedians Meghan Welch, Ryan Trickey, Jeff Nelson and Jeremy Ricci.
Tickets: $15, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Valentines/Birthday Party Combo, 8 p.m.
M31 will perform. Champagne, roses and more available for preorder.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Pecos and The Rooftops, 8:30 p.m.
With Canaan Bryce. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, all day.
Also Monday.
Statesboro, Georgia.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Iowa, 1 p.m.
Manhattan.
TUESDAY
Black Student Union Leadership Conference, 8 a.m. No cost.
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
You Inherited the Farm… Now What?, noon,
Learn about soil fertility and fertilizers.
Register: riley.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Bartending 101, 6 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
RSVP: lounge@bluemonthotel.com.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Baylor, 7 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Baylor, 7 p.m.
Waco, Texas.
THURSDAY
Coffee Shop: Grazing Cover Crops, 10:30 a.m.
Discuss grazing cover crops with Dale Strickler.
Register: riley.k-state.edu, or 795-537-6350.
The Farmhouse, 212 S. Broadway St., Riley.
Music Program Student Showcase, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Home Landscape Design, 6:30 p.m.
Develop a plan for your outdoor living space.
Register: tryufm.org.
Riley County Office Building.
FRIDAY
Adventure Camp: Puzzlemania, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Explore detective skills.
Children ages kindergarten through sixth grade
Registration: $24-$28, flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Track and Field at Iowa State Classic, all day.
Also Saturday.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Memphis, 1 p.m.
Manhattan.
Coffee Hour, 4 p.m.
Grab coffee and learn about Pakistan.
More information: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Film: Love Jones (rated: R), 7-9 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID. Showings will have subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
JCLT presents: Clue, 7:30 p.m.
The 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the Hasbro board game brought to life on the stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Gavel Games and 4-H Showcase, 9 a.m.-noon.
4-H showcase for demonstrating skills.
Riley County High School.
Manhattan Town Center Community Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A showcase of regional non-profits and educational organizations. No cost to attend.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs FAU, 11 a.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Family Valentine’s Dance, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Dinner and dancing. Proceeds will benefit the St. Thomas More playground project.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Lawrence, Kansas.
MTD Scholarship Extravaganza, 6 p.m.
Annual auction and dinner to support student scholarships.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Boos and Brews, 7 p.m.
Investigate the paranormal around the Columbian Theatre, The Oz Museum, Toto’s Tacoz and The Oz Winery.
Register: columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.
Through Feb. 12, 2022.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.