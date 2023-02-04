K-State Women’s Tennis vs Denver, all day.
Iowa City, Iowa.
Community Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Connect with local non-profits.
Manhattan Town Center.
Bronze I and II Foxtrot Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary.
Also Beginner Foxy at 2 p.m. No experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Saturday Crafternoon, 1:30 p.m.
Also Valentine/Spring Themed Make and Take Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Date Night Workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN/2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Daddy Daughter Date Night, 4-8 p.m.
A date night at Wahlburgers. Kids 12 and younger eat free with an adult entree purchase.
Hy-Vee.
Paint and Sip: Old Red Barn, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Heart Tree at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Valentine Gnome at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Exhausted Elephant at 10 a.m. Feb. 11, and Paint and Sip: Red Love Birds at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live theater: Alice at Wonderland, 7 p.m.
A modern retelling of the children’s story.
Tickets: $12-17, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Lazy Wayne Band with Schmitz Blitz, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: M31, 9 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Iowa, all day.
Iowa City, Iowa.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Storm Large, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $29-$79, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs FAU Paradise Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Boca Raton, Florida.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Tuesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Board Games at 3:30 p.m Tuesday and Baby Rhyme Time for 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sewing Basics, 5:30 p.m.
Learn to sew. Materials provided.
Hale Library, Innovation Lab Makerspace.
TUESDAY
Ready-Set-Support, 10 a.m.
Learn what it takes to become a substitute teacher, para, bus driver and more.
K-State Student Union.
Free Pet Vaccine Clinic, 1 p.m.
Routine veterinary care. Microchips will be available for purchase with cash or check at a discounted price.
Vineyard Community Church, 2400 Casement Road.
Dragons and Mythical Beasts, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$49, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs TCU, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Brews Bro’s Trivia.
Entry fee: $5 per person.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Showcase Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
BINGO Night, 7 p.m.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Happy Sleepy Dead with Nathan Page, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5-$10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field Invitational, all day.
Also Feb. 11.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Liquid Laughs: Stand Up Comedy, 7 p.m.
Jeremy Ricci, Stephen Taylor, Aaron Scarbrough and more will perform.
Tickets: $20 per person, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Austin Meade with Mitchell Ferguson, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Flumpet Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
A free flute and trumpet festival. Open to players of all levels.
McCain Auditorium.
Bronze I and II East coast Swing Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary, no partner needed.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Single Time Swing at 2 p.m. No dance experience or partner necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Galentines Sip, Shop and Social, 4 p.m.
Shopping on a heated patio, pizza sampling and more.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Soup Supper and Cake Walk, 5-7 p.m.
Five soup options, with cake walk to follow. Free will donations for meal; $1 entry for each cake walk.
Keats Center, 3193 Keats Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Get Your Funk On: 80s and 90s Party, 6 p.m.
K-12 dance.
Ogden Community Center.
The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Actors from the London Stage: Romeo and Juliet, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Jason Needham, That Was Then.
Through Feb. 11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through Dec. 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: in plain sight.
Through March 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.