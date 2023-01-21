K-State Women’s Tennis vs North Florida, all day.
Also Sunday.
Boca Raton, Florida.
K-State Track and Field at DeLoss Dodds Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 28.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU/2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Bronze I and II Rumba Class, 1 p.m.
No partner necessary, but minimal dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Argentine Tango at 2 p.m.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 4 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: We Are Branches and the Box Turtles, 6 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
Paint and Sip: Jack Frost, 6 p.m.
Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Party Penguin at 10 a.m. Jan. 28, and Paint and Sip: Kansas Sunflower at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Family Movie Night, 7 p.m.
A viewing of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Bring seating, pillows or whatever to make watching comfortable. Popcorn available.
Randolph VFW.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Eleven Fifteen Moro St., and noon-5:45 p.m. Thursday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Pokemon Trading Card Game Free Play, 2 p.m.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Live music: Goldpine, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Karaoke at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Zoofari Tails Storytime at 10 a.m. Friday and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Canning 101: Condiments Water Bath, 6 p.m.
Part two of a four-part canning experience. Exploring the basics of a water bath and pressure canning. Registration is limited. Youth 14 and younger need a parent, who will not have to pay if assisting, but will have to pay if fully participating.
Cost: $25, including materials.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
WEDNESDAY
Civil Rights Teach-In, 2:30 p.m.
Conversations in social justice issues.
Staley School of Leadership Studies.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
THURSDAY
K-State Track and Field at Texas Tech Open and Multis, all day.
Also Friday and Jan. 28.
Lubbock, Texas.
Coffee Shop: Cowherd Nutrition, 10:30 a.m.
Jason Warner, K-State Research and Extension Cow-Calf Specialist, will present. Refreshments available.
Register: 785-537-6350 or riley.k-state.edu.
The Farmhouse, Riley.
Discussion and Film Screening: Brother Outsider, 5:30 p.m.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon.
Tickets: $10-$59, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: The Phaetons, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Stanford, all day.
Palo Alto, California.
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a lunch and learn about what’s been going on in the Kansas legislature.
Questions: Sue Peterson, kstategr@k-state.edu.
K-State Student Union, Room 224.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Florida or Arkansas, all day.
Palo Alto, California.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Clarinet Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Painting with Animals, 11:15 a.m.-noon.
Families can connect with animals through a painting experience.
Tickets: $15-$17.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Florida, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: RV Moonshine, 8 p.m.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Carson Jeffrey with Shawn David, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Jason Needham, That Was Then.
Through Feb. 11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.