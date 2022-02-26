Flint Hills Job Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Also Sunday FUNday Pick Your Project Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, FriYay! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. March 4, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. March 5.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Bally Sports Oklahoma, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Paint and Sip: Make a Splash, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Whooo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Moonstruck at 6 p.m. March 4, Kids Kanvas: Brown Cow at 10 a.m. March 5, and Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. March 5.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Film: Test Pattern (not rated), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
The Book of Will, 7:30 p.m.
The story of two actors who compiled the First Folio.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball at CSU Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bakersfield, California.
Live music: Jon Wolfe with the Powel Brothers, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at Westbrook Invitational, all day.
Also Monday.
Peoria, Arizona.
Thundering Cats Big Band, 2 p.m.
General admission.
Tickets: $5-$18, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Ian Batey, 6-8:30 p.m.
Little Grill, 6625 Dyer Road.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
TUESDAY
Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Susan Maxwell on bassoon, Steven Maxwell on tuba and Amanda Arrington.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Cal State Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Fullerton, California.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Indigenous Aesthetics, 5:30 p.m.
Artists Neal Ambrose Smith and Norman Akers reflect on the use of space and representation in their work.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Clarinet Studio Spring Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Biggs and Gustin, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Dallas Wayne Pryor, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Jazz Night, 6-8 p.m.
Music by the Andy Bell Jazz Trio.
Cost: $5 per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Buckets ‘n’ Boards, 7 p.m.
Comedy Percussion Show featuring Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever.
Tickets: $12-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
BirdHouse Music: Rick Faris, 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love), 7:30 p.m.
An opera by Gaetano Donizetti, translated by Ruth and Thomas Martin.
Tickets: $14-$19.50, ksu.universitytickets.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 2:30 p.m. March 6.
McCain Auditorium.
An Evening with Eugene Lee Yang, 7:30 p.m.
Hear from one of the Try Guys and former Buzzfeed content creator.
No cost for K-State students with ID. General admission: $15. No presale. Box office opens at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m. Cash only.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: WCCN, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 8 p.m. March 5.
Los Angeles, California.
SATURDAY
K-State Women’s Rowing at OU Scrimmage, tbd.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Fake Patty’s Day, 9 a.m.
Aggieville Bars, Aggieville.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Home Show- Flint Hills Home Builders Association, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Also 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Spring Fling, 11 a.m.
Music by Corey Kent, Trent Fletcher Band, Betty the Astronaut and Davis Roe. Benefitting Konza United Way.
Games, silent auction, and food trucks in the north and south parking area at Brothers.
Brothers Coffee Company, 1437 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Northwestern, noon.
Manhattan.
K-State Women’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m. Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: Kody West, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.
Through March 31.
For additional information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome. Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m. Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.