Sigma Kappas Mom’s Weekend Make and Take Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m; DIY Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 10 a.m. April 1, and Delta Delta Delta Mom’s Weekend Make and Take Workshops at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m, April 1.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Omaha, 1 p.m.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Animals Around the World, 2 p.m.
Meet insects and animals from around the world by Sunset Zoo.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Dart Tournament, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Volleyball at Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Wichita, Kansas.
Family Fossil Hike, 2-4 p.m.
A guided hike through prehistory.
Cost: $6-$8, in person, flinthillsdiscovery.org, or 785-587-2726.
Tuttle Creek Dam Spillway.
Beginner Hustle Class, 2 p.m.
No experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, no cost for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Baseball vs Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 5 p.m.
Supporting Manhattan Optimist Park maintenance projects.
Cost: $4-7.50.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Paint and Sip: Mermaid, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Hippie Gnome at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Mountains Beyond at 6 p.m. Friday and Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark at 10 a.m. April 1.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Gold Label Soul, 8 p.m.
Motown, RnB, soul and funk.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Texas Tech, 10 a.m.
Lubbock, Texas.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Select hoods will be open.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Baseball vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Manhattan Parks and Rec Bike Swap, 1 p.m.
Bring a working bike, take a working bike. Riley COunty Emergency Services will fit free helmets. Children and adults welcome. Bike mechanics will change tubes, tire and fix pedals, as well as pumps to inflate tires. At 3 p.m., any remaining bikes will be given away.
Wefald Hall, City Park.
Senior Voice Recital: Hannah Sullivan, 3 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Kappa Kappa Gamma, 517 Fairchild Terrace; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the K-State Student Union; 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Kramer Dining Center; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at NBAF; and noon-6 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Student Union.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Karaoke at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Baby Rhyme Time for 0-18 Months at 10 a.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
K-State Baseball at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Also 1 p.m. Wednesday.
USAF Academy, Colorado.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Track and Field at Texas Relays, all day.
Also Thursday, Friday and April 1.
Austin, Texas.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Hear a story and do a related craft.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
K-State Gardens Docent/Tour Guide Training, 1:30 p.m.
The first of three sessions to become a docent. Topic: garden history and layout.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Jazz Combos, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Exotic Legends XXL Ladies’ Night Out, 8 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$100, mcgrawsmanhattan.com.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Somewhere Over the Rainbow Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m.
Raising funds for Cat’s Cupboard and the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Entry: $20.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Jazz Big Bands, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
FRIDAY
K-State Rowing at Sunshine State Invitational, all day.
Also April 1.
Sarasota, Florida.
Egg Hunt on Bosco Student Plaza, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
UPC will hit 10,000 eggs at the plaza, where students can hunt for candy, trinkets and the chance to win $500. One gold egg per valid K-State ID.
Bosco Student Plaza.
Reading: Michael Mlekoday, 3:30 p.m.
To register via zoom: tinyurl.com/michaelmkstate.
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
K-State Baseball vs West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Van Gogh Night, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
ASTRA presents: Shrek: The Musical Jr., 7 p.m.
The beloved 2000s movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $5, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 2 p.m. April 1.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Clue: On Stage, 7:30 p.m.
The board game antics brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Graduate Voice Recital: Madison Meeks, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Reflections: Spring Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
McCain Auditorium.
Sneaker Soiree, 7 p.m.
Raising funds for Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills.
Register: pinwheel.us/register/index/SNEAKERSOIREE2023.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Live music: Josh Ward, 9 p.m.
Tickets: mcgrawsmanhattan.com.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
April Fool’s Day.
Summer Hours begin at Sunset Zoo.
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
K-State Women’s Golf vs The Bruzzy, all day.
Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Tallgrass Tribute 50K, 20 Mile and 14K, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Registration: $65-$95, runthekonza.com.
Konza Prairie Biological Station.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion Parking, 114 McCall Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For a full list of activities: k-state.edu/openhouse/.
Kansas State University.
Aggieville Showdown, 9:30 a.m.
Cattle show at the Riley County Fairgrounds begins at 9:30 a.m. Aggieville events open at 6 p.m., including a fashion show, vendors, interviews and more.
Riley County Fairgrounds and Aggieville.
Four Legs and Easter Eggs, 10 a.m.
Bring four legged friends to a pup-focued Easter event.
Tickets: $10-$40, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/four-legs-and-easter-eggs.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Tread Talk: Quirky Auto Innovations, 11 a.m.
Doug Meloan will present. Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Graduate Brass Recital: Trey Switzer, 1 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Baseball vs West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Liquid Laughs Stand-Up Comedy, 7 p.m.
Featuring Jeremy Ricci, Kalen Reece and Zac Maas.
Tickets: $20 per person, liquidartwinerycom.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Biggs and Friends, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Cody Hibbard, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Ghost Hunting with the Cast of Clue, 10 p.m.
After the show, head on an adventure with the cast of the show and local ghost hunters.
Tickets: $41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Nora Othic and Susan Rose.
Through April 15.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Pablo Diaz Carballo and Emma Hug.
Through April 22.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: See Kansas Art Project.
March 1-March 31.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.