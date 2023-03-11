Manhattan Gun and Knife Show, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Bronze I and II Argentine Tango Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary, no partner required.
Cost: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Lindy Hop at 2 p.m. Costs the same, but no dance experience required.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Saturday Crafternoon, 1:30 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Monday, Midweek Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, DIY Tote or Pillow Workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and DIY Terrarium and Wood Sign Workshop at 6 p.m. March 18.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Spring Floral Class, 2 p.m.
Create a spring-inspired arrangement.
Tickets: $50, eventbrite.com.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Paint and Sip: Evergreen Moon, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Spring Mountain at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Love Bugs at 10 a.m. March 18, and Paint and Sip: Aspen Shadows at 6 p.m. March 18.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Joseph Hall as Elvis, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 7 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
Curtis: The Mentalist, 7:30 p.m.
Curtis Waltermire will perform comedy and mystery entertainment.
Tickets: $36, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Daylight Savings begins.
Move clocks up an hour.
Honey Sampler Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
Ames, Iowa.
Live music: Jessica Paige, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:40 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave.
First Assembly of God, 2310 Candlewood Drive.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Gaming Night for Adults at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Sea Island Invitational, all day.
Also Wednesday.
Sea Island, Georgia.
Youth Floral Arranging, 3-4 p.m.
Educational information on arranging.
Fee: $25. Registration is full; call 785-537-6350 for wait list.
Steve’s Floral.
Pi(e) Day with Piccililli Farm, 4 p.m.
Fresh-baked pies from Piccililli Farm.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Laundry of Love, 6-9 p.m.
Sud’s Y’r Duds.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Baseball at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FloSports, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Banned Book Club: Monster by Walter Dean Meyer, 7 p.m.
Read the book, then come to discuss.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Good Morning Manhattan, 7:15 a.m.
A breakfast networking event.
The Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Wine Tasting, 6 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Trivia on Tap: St. Patrick’s Day Edition, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Jake Kloefkorn, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
St. Patrick’s Day.
K-State Track and Field at UTSA Invitational, all day.
Also March 18.
San Antonio, Texas.
K-State Women’s Golf vs MountainView Collegiate, all day.
Also March 18.
Tucson, Arizona.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas, 5 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Baseball at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
SATURDAY,
MARCH 18
K-State Rowing at Hornet Invitational, all day.
Sacramento, California.
St. Patrick’s Day Road 2 mile and 10K Road Race, 8 a.m.
Register: $30-$45, stpatsmhk.com.
Aggieville.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion Parking, 114 McCall Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Super Hero Breakfast, 10 a.m.
Unlimited pancakes, farm activities and a craft.
Tickets: a-h-farm.square.site/s/order.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Baseball at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/ 93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
Beginner Waltz Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf.
Exhibit: Nora Othic and Susan Rose.
Through April 15.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Masters of Fine Arts.
Through March 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: See Kansas Art Project.
March 1-March 31.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: in plain sight.
Through March 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.