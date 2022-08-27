Outdoor Kansas Kids Day, 10 a.m.
Free event by the Friends Group of Tuttle Creek State Park.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Magic at the Farm, 4 p.m.
Jack the Magician will perform.
Tickets: $12-$16, ahfarm.ticketspice.com
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Misty Mountains at 4 p.m. Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery at 6 p.m. Thursday; Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Train at 10 a.m. Sept. 3; and Paint and Sip: Cattail Birds at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Family-Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, Daytime Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and DIY Tote or Decorative Pillow Case Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Ryan Klassen, 7-9 p.m.
Bring your own lawn chair and picnic.
Tickets: $10, $20 per carload.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Time Express, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, noon-5:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 11:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Soccer at UTSA, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: CUSA.TV, kstatesports.com.
San Antonio, Texas.
Becoming Your Own Archivist, 2-3 p.m.
Discuss how to identify and store key information related to archive materials with Mary Kohn, director of the Chapman Center for Rural Studies.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series with Nate McClendon at 5 p.m. Featured special guest Patricia Thompson will perform. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Also stitching Owls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and DIY Night for Adults and Teens: Macrame Diffusers at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Board Game Night with Goblin Games, 6 p.m.
Free to play games.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Flint Hills Community Open Forum, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
K-State Volleyball vs Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Orlando, Florida.
K-State Soccer at Weber State, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Ogden, Utah.
Student Welcome and K-State First Book Celebration, 5:30 p.m.
Celebrate “The Unthinkable” with games, activities, party favors and more.
Beach Museum of Art.
Art Auction Meet and Greet Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m.
Meet James Taylor and Kim Zito and learn about the Nov. 8 election.
The Clubhouse at Westbank Townhomes, 4841 Rockridge Court.
Live music: Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Volleyball vs North Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Orlando, Florida.
Purple Power Play, 5-9 p.m.
Food trucks, beer garden, vendors and more to kick off the football season.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Guys and Dolls, 7:30 p.m.
A romantic comedy from Times Square to Havana, Cuba.
Also 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Sept. 4 and 11.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 West Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Lainey Wilson with The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
K-State Cross Country vs. Bob Timmons Invitational, TBD.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Nature Explorers Jr.: Learning About Reptiles, 10 a.m.
Children ages 5 to 15 with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their caregivers, can get a hands-on and up-close experience. Wear sun protection and bring a water bottle.
No cost, but pre-registration required. Register under the participant’s name online, 785-587-2726, or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Volleyball at UCF, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Orlando, Florida.
K-State Football vs South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through August 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.