SATURDAY
Live theater: Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m.
The beloved Roald Dahl’s story brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $12-17, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 512 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Paint and Sip: Ocean Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Aurora Forest at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Daisy at 6 p.m. Aug. 6.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Andy Bell Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Wildcat Marina, 8220 Spillway Marina Road.
Ladies Night, 7 p.m.
A portion of sales will go to Planned Parenthood, and a collection booth will collect donations for The Crisis Center.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SUNDAY
Anniversary Party, noon-8 p.m.
Celebrate six years of Liquid Art Winery with live music by Goldpine, pies from TheraPie and more.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Crafternoon DIY Mini Sign Workshop, 3 p.m.
Also Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project Bonus Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 1 p.m. Aug. 6.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manahttan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Also DIY Night for Adults and Teens: Fresh Spring Rolls at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For registration and full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Riley County Primary Election, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
To check your registration and polling location: myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Manhattan City Hall.
Manhattan City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Reggae Night Party, 5-8 p.m.
DJ S. Ranx will be spinning Caribbean music, and Jammin Jamaican Cuisine Food Truck will be on site.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Stranger Cocktails, 8 p.m.
Dress as your favorite character, or in 80s garb, and drink specialty cocktails.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
SATURDAY,
AUGUST 6
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Rally in the Valley, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Registration: $10.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Everybody Counts, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Community booths, free health screenings, food and clothing distribution and more.
Masks recommended in the building but not required.
Douglass Recreation Complex, 900 Yuma St.
Water Safari and Water Matters Day, noon-4:30 p.m.
Programming devoted to water.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.
Kansas State Soccer vs Missouri State, 1 p.m.
Buser Family Park.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through Sept. 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through Dec. 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through Oct. 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.