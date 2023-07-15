SATURDAY, JULY 15
Saturday Crafternoon Party, 2 p.m.
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. July 22.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Christmas in July Saturday Matinee, 3 p.m.
Santa will be onsite to hear Christmas wishes starting at 2:30 p.m. until the 3 p.m. showing of Elf.
Bring a chair or blanket.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Paint and Sip: Riverside Mountain, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Summer Kids Classes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Paint and SIp: Mountain Meteor Shower at 6 p.m. Friday, and Home Sweet Shroom at 6 p.m. July 22.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Jazz Night, 6 p.m.
Flint Hills Band featuring Wayne Goins will perform.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SUNDAY
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Autumn and Jayna will lead.
Tickets: $20 per person, checkout.square.site/merchant/MEPHDMNFMV1Q4/checkout/Z7MQBBUWO7PHYOTBIVZCZDJA.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Picnics and Live Music, 2-4 p.m.
Preorder picnics: liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: The Ephinjis, 2 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: The Ephinjis with Jefferson Pfannenstiel, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Evergy, 225 S. Seth Child Road, and 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
TUESDAY
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7 p.m.
Three cocktails with three pieces of pie.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Manhattan Municipal Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Basic Tech Workshop, 2:30 p.m.
Also Family Game Night: BUNCO! At 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Teen After Hours: Murder Mystery Party at 5:30 p.m. July 22.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Float Away Floral Design, 6 p.m.
Create a floating floral piece to take home.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
THURSDAY
Midfest music festival, 6:30 p.m.
Through Saturday. Featuring Grateful Dudes, Happy Sleepy Dead and more.
Tickets and schedule: midfestmhk.com
Manhattan.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Live theater: Peter Pan the Play, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8+, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 23.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Pink Fuzz and Headlight Rivals, 8 p.m.
City Park.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Summer Celebration, 9:30 a.m.
All kids age 13 and under receive free admission with a paid adult admission. Kona Ice, photo book, bubbles, chalk and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dress as a cowperson and take a western-style photo, try roping and branding and take a wagon ride.
Regular Flint Hills Discovery Center admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Laundry Love MHK, 5-9 p.m.
Quarters for up to five loads of laundry per person ages 18 and older.
Second Tuesday of each month.
Sud’s Y’r Duds Laundromat, 1431 Anderson Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Mission Aerospace.
Through Sept. 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Diana Werts and Bev Gegen.
Through Sept. 2.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: MAC Studios Exhibit.
Through Aug. 5.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave