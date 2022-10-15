Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Down Poyntz and inside the Manhattan Town Center. Handmade, homemade and refurbished goods.
Downtown Manhattan.
Tallgrass Tours: Build and Brew, 1-6 p.m.
Take a van trip to Washington, Kansas, sample some bears and see a new distillery.
Tickets: $24-$28.
Register: flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Community Shred Event, 1-3 p.m.
No cost. Limit of three bags or boxes per car.
K-State Credit Union, 601 McCall Road.
Dart Tournament, 3 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Artist Residents Descend on Volland, 4 p.m.
Open studios by artists Dawn Stetzel, Shoshannah White and Tonee Harbert, followed by a picnic and concert by Ben Cosgrove. Bring your own picnic and a lawn chair.
No cost, but a cash bar by donation.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Registration required. No cost.
Register: manhattantrunkortreat.com.
Evolution Training Center, Fourth St and Fort Riley Blvd.
Habitat Hoedown, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.
Tickets: $40, mahfh.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/9770.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Paint and Sip: Bridge Beyond, 6 p.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Hocus Pocus Trivia Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Volleyball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Live music: Eddy Green, 7 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Comedy show: Jeff Leeson, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Count Basie Orchestra featuring the New York Voices, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$59, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
MHS Mattress Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Support MHS Band and Journalism programs by purchasing a mattress.
Manhattan High School, West Campus.
Manhattan Fire Department Open House, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ride Old Engine 1, watch demonstrations, meet firefighters and more.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Puppy Pawty, noon-8 p.m.
Walk your pup through the vineyard and relax with a Bark-cuterie board.
Pick up after your pet, and keep them on a leash. Pets outside.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Soccer vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Faculty Saxophone Recital, 2 p.m.
Anna Marie Wytko will perform.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Sexual Abuse Support Group, 7 p.m.
Also Expungement Public Information Session at 1 p.m. Oct. 22.
For full schedule of events and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
A selection of pies and cocktails. Pies by TheraPie.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday.
Manhattan Area Technical College, 3136 Dickens.
Petal it Forward, 2:30 p.m.
Stop by Bosco student Plaza and pick up two flowers: one for you and one to give away.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Volleyball at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Science on Tap: Halloween Trivia, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four answering science trivia. No cost.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
The Red Book of Montserrat: Collegium Musicum Early Music Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Showcase Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Baseball vs John A. Logan College, 5 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Diwali/Festival of Lights Celebration, 5-7 p.m.
Celebrating a major festival of India symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Make a paper lantern, learn to drape a saree and enjoy festival music.
Beach Museum of Art.
Live music: Jeff Pfannenstiel, 6:30 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Head Over Heels Musical, 7:30 p.m.
The escapades of a royal family’s journey.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Oct. 22.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Funtabi with The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Randall King with Palmer Anthony, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Music Curriculum Committee, 11:30 a.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: The Velveteers, 7 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
K-State Soccer vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Napoleon Dynamite BYOT, 7:30 p.m.
Hear from three of the stars of the movie, plus a screening of the film.
Tickets: $14.50-$59.00, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: JACKYL, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $32-$35, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Rocky Horror Picture Show, 10:30 p.m.
Pre-show begins at 10 p.m., with film screening at midnight.
Admission: $5, includes pre-show, movie and prop bag.
More information: kstateupc.com/our-events/.
K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
SPOOKtacular: BOO at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
Wear a costume and do some trick or treating at Sunset Zoo.
Regular admission applies.
Also Friday and Oct. 24.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
K-State Volleyball vs Baylor, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Chili Crawl, 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
Twelve restaurants will participate. Tickets include a chili sample, as well as an ice cream treat.
Tickets: $20, chilicrawl.com. Aggieville.