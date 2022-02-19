Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.

Comics, action figures and more. Buying, selling and trading available.

Also Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: $3 per day, or two-day passes for $5. Kids 12 and under are free.

The Holiday Inn at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.

Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.

PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.

K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Saturday Crafternoon Mini Sign Workshop, 2 p.m.

Also Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.

Bring your own beverage.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Temple Falls at 6 p.m. Feb. 25, Kids Kanvas: Boy Who Lived at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 and Paint and Sip: Make a Splash at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.

Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

SUNDAY

Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.

First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.

Live music: Susan Hancock, 10 a.m.-noon.

Wayne Goins and Rick Smith will also perform.

Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.

K-State Men’s Baseball vs Auburn, 10:30 a.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: FloSports, KMAN, kstatesports.com.

Arlington, Texas.

K-State Women’s Tennis at Arizona State, 1 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.

Tempe, Arizona.

Bassoon Afternoon, 1 p.m.

Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.

K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

MONDAY

Adventure Camp: Nocturnal Journey, 7:30-5:30 p.m.

Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth can participate in a hands-on camp. Activities start at 9 a.m. Registrants must bring a sack lunch.

Registration: $24-$28, flinthillsdiscovery.org, in person, or 785-587-2726.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

TUESDAY

Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.

Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday.

Manhattan Area Technical College, 3136 Dickens Ave.

Mardi Gras Drag Queen Bingo, 7:30 p.m.

Lil Kim Chi will host, with ticket sales supporting LIttle Apple Pride.

Tickets: $5 in advance on Eventbrite or $10 at the door.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

K-State Men’s Basketball at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU/2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Lawrence, Kansas.

WEDNESDAY

Rural Revitalization Conference, 9:30 a.m.

The conference will focus on the success of small, rural businesses.

Registration: riley.ksu.edu.

Fairview Church, 12380 Fairview Church Road, Riley.

K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

THURSDAY

Considering Techniques: Jim Richardson on Gordon Parks, 5:30 p.m.

Jim Richardson, National Geographic photographer will discuss.

Register: beach.k-state.edu.

Via Zoom.

Manhattan’s Got Talent, 7 p.m.

Talent show featuring MHS students. No cost admission, but donations welcome.

Manhattan High School.

Open Mic Comedy, 9 p.m.

Comedians will perform three minute sets. Must be 21 or older to enter.

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

FRIDAY

K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Indoor Championships, 10 a.m.

Also 11 a.m. Feb. 26.

Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.

Ames, Iowa.

K-State Women’s Tennis at Washington, 2 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.

Seattle, Washington.

Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.

Tony B. will perform.

Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets: $26-$31, columbiantheatre.com.

Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

K-State Men’s Baseball at CSU Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Also 8 p.m. Feb. 26.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.

Bakersfield, California.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

Flint Hills Job Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.

Beginner’s Yoga Workshop, noon.

No cost workshop to learn about yoga and basic movements.

Register: contact@chapterfiveyoga.com.

Chapter Five Yoga, 311 Houston St.

K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 1 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Bally Sports Oklahoma, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Norman, Oklahoma.

Film: “Test Pattern” (not rated), 7 p.m.

No cost with K-State ID. Showings will include subtitles.

Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.

Live music: Jon Wolfe with the Powel Brothers, 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.

The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.

ONGOING

Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.

Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.

Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”

Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.

Through March 19.

SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Measurement Rules.

Through May 8, 2022.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.

Through February.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.

Through April 3.

The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.

Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.

Every Tuesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Poker Night, 7 p.m.

Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.

Every Wednesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

No cost.

Call for information: 587-4504.

Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.

