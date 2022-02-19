Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.
Comics, action figures and more. Buying, selling and trading available.
Also Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: $3 per day, or two-day passes for $5. Kids 12 and under are free.
The Holiday Inn at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Saturday Crafternoon Mini Sign Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Temple Falls at 6 p.m. Feb. 25, Kids Kanvas: Boy Who Lived at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 and Paint and Sip: Make a Splash at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Live music: Susan Hancock, 10 a.m.-noon.
Wayne Goins and Rick Smith will also perform.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Auburn, 10:30 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FloSports, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Arizona State, 1 p.m.
Tempe, Arizona.
Bassoon Afternoon, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
MONDAY
Adventure Camp: Nocturnal Journey, 7:30-5:30 p.m.
Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth can participate in a hands-on camp. Activities start at 9 a.m. Registrants must bring a sack lunch.
Registration: $24-$28, flinthillsdiscovery.org, in person, or 785-587-2726.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Manhattan Area Technical College, 3136 Dickens Ave.
Mardi Gras Drag Queen Bingo, 7:30 p.m.
Lil Kim Chi will host, with ticket sales supporting LIttle Apple Pride.
Tickets: $5 in advance on Eventbrite or $10 at the door.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU/2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
WEDNESDAY
Rural Revitalization Conference, 9:30 a.m.
The conference will focus on the success of small, rural businesses.
Registration: riley.ksu.edu.
Fairview Church, 12380 Fairview Church Road, Riley.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Considering Techniques: Jim Richardson on Gordon Parks, 5:30 p.m.
Jim Richardson, National Geographic photographer will discuss.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Manhattan’s Got Talent, 7 p.m.
Talent show featuring MHS students. No cost admission, but donations welcome.
Manhattan High School.
Open Mic Comedy, 9 p.m.
Comedians will perform three minute sets. Must be 21 or older to enter.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Indoor Championships, 10 a.m.
Also 11 a.m. Feb. 26.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Washington, 2 p.m.
Seattle, Washington.
Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.
Tony B. will perform.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $26-$31, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
K-State Men’s Baseball at CSU Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Also 8 p.m. Feb. 26.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bakersfield, California.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Flint Hills Job Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Beginner’s Yoga Workshop, noon.
No cost workshop to learn about yoga and basic movements.
Register: contact@chapterfiveyoga.com.
Chapter Five Yoga, 311 Houston St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Bally Sports Oklahoma, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Film: “Test Pattern” (not rated), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Jon Wolfe with the Powel Brothers, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.