K-State Rowing at Sunflower Showdown, all day.
Kansas City, Kansas.
Randolph City Wide Garage Sales, 8 a.m.
Randolph City Park.
Baby Animal Days, 10 a.m.
Meet farm babies, like chicks, ducklings, kittens, calves and more.
Tickets: $15-$45, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/baby-animal-days-2022.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
STEM Activities for Kansas Science Festival, 1-5 p.m.
Meet researchers from all career stages and community science practitioners.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Masters Recital: Mengting Yu, 1:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Waltz Class, 2 p.m.
Learn the basics of Waltz.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Tea in the Tulips, 3:30 p.m.
Eat finger sandwiches, macarons and drink tea while listening to the Konzanetta Quartet.
Wamego City Park.
Paint and Sip: Glow Tree, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Never Tell Me the Odds at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Dotted Flowers at 6 p.m. May 6; Kids Kanvas: Beautiful Unicorn at May 7 at 10 a.m.; and Paint and SIp: Spring Mountain at 6 p.m. May 7.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Mats and Margaritas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project at 10 a.m. May 7.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Theatre: Oliver!, 7:30 p.m.
A musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
Tickets: $12-$20, manhattanarts.org, or 537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. May 1 and May 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
JCLT presents: Peter and the Starcatcher, 7:30 p.m.
An orphan is shipped to a distant island with a mysterious trunk on board.
Tickets: jcoperahouse.org, or 785-238-3906.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
K-State Concert Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Film: Ghost in the Shell (not rated), 7 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SUNDAY
Student Recitals: Percussion, 11:30 a.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Senior Recital: Braedon Bomgardner, 1 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Girls Day Out with Made: Decor, 2-4:30 p.m.
Marcy from Made:Decor will walk participants through making a craft. Tickets required. Space is limited. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Tickets: $45-$65, madedecor.com/events.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: KSU Saxophone Chamber Music Concert, 2-4 p.m.
Tickets: $15, eventbrite.com.
Anna Marie Wytko, professor of saxophone, and her quartets.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Grill to Go will sell food from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Graduate Voice Recital: Katherine Westhoven, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Student Recitals: Percussion, 4:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Senior Recital: Taton Bennett, 5 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Senior Composition Recital: Emma Lansdowne, 7:30 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Horn Studio Recital: 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
Dance Studio Spotlight, 6-9 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Senior Recital: Matthew Robison, 7 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Horn Recital: Katie Kimmel, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
K-State Baseball vs Wichita State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Faculty Solo Recital: Jacqueline Fassler-Kerstetter, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Tech N9ne, 8:30 p.m.
Featuring Joey Cool, X-Raided and iMayday. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $35, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get a punch on your punch card each time for a chance to win prizes.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Dance Senior Concert, 7:30-9 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Recital: Terran Homburg, Madison Meeks and Songhwa Chae, 7:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church.
Recital: John Eldridge Recital, 8 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Dance Senior Concert, 7:30-9 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Faculty Brass Quintet Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m.
With Shaker Hymns. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Track and Field vs Ward Haylett Invitational, 4 p.m.
Also 10 a.m. May 7.
Manhattan.
Retirement reception: Linda Duke, 4-6 p.m.
Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Baseball vs Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. May 7.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Film: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (rated PG-13), 7-9:30 p.m.
One free ticket per K-State ID given at noon at Table 1 on the first floor of the K-State Student Union.
AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13.
Washington Dance Studio: Wild About Dance, 7 p.m.
Also 5 p.m. May 7.
McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight, 9 a.m.
Check-in between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Route around campus, with a kids 50-yard dash. Free cancer and health screening will be offered between 8 a.nd 11 a.m.
Registration: $25-$30.
Johnson Cancer Research Center, 1711 Claflin Road.
Flint Hills Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free entertainment, games, alcohol and more.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Little Apple Clarinet Quartet Recital, 2 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Light Up 66449, 4-5 p.m.
See the new ideas for Christmas light displays.
Leonardville Community Building.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Lola Plants a Garden.
Through May 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Melanie Johnson and Kim Taggart.
Through May 21.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.
Through April 30.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.