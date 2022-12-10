K-State Track and Field vs. K-State Winter Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Education, 10 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Business Administration, 11:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Agriculture, 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Engineering, 4 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Live streams of each ceremony will be available: k-state.edu/graduation/ceremonies.
Christmas at the Eagles, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, baked goods, raffle and more.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs South Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Mo.
Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Snow Globe at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Christmas Bunny at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Santa at 10 a.m. Dec. 17, and Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
“One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall,” 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
“A Christmas Story,” 7:30 p.m.
The story of Ralphie Parker, come to the stage.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Sandy Hook Anniversary Vigil, 1 p.m.
Manhattan Moms Demand Action will host. No cost.
Free Methodist Church at Poyntz and Manhattan Ave.
Kansas Ballet presents: An Abridged Nutcracker, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10-20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Senior Percussion Recital: Trenton Lowry, 3 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Home for the Holidays, 3 p.m.
Little Apple Barbershop Chorus.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Flint Hills Children’s Choir Holiday Special: Christmas in the Movies, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$25, ksumccain.universitytickets.com.
McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Musical Babies at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Yoga Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Aggieville Public Input Session, 5:30 p.m.
Discuss the 12th Street improvements from Laramie to Moro streets, Pedestrian path in the area between Rally House and Mr. Goodcents and more.
Commission Room, City hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Laundry Love, 6-9 p.m.
Do loads of laundry with provided supplies.
Sud’s Y’r Duds.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7 p.m.
Pie slices with cocktails.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Improv Comedy Night, 6 p.m.
K-State’s On the Spot Improv team will perform.
Tickets: $5 per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
K-State Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang will talk with Wyatt Thompson about the team. Weekly prizes will be available to the public, while students can experience exclusive deals and prize entries.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
FRIDAY
Thundering Cats Big Band Holiday Concert, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5-10, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Holiday market. The last Farmers Market until Jan. 7, 2023.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Nov. 14-Dec. 24.
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday, 12-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m. Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.