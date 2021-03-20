SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field at Roadrunner Invitational, all day.
San Antonio, Texas.
K-State Women’s Golf vs MountainView Collegiate, all day.
Also Sunday.
Tucson, Arizona.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kids Kanvas: Mermaid, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lakeside Moonrise at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Loud Purple Flower at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Moon Deer at 6 p.m. March 26; Kids Kanvas: Party Penguin at 10 a.m. March 27; and Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape at 6 p.m. March 27.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Kansas City NWSL, 11 a.m.
Kansas City, Missouri.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Creighton, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Manhattan.
Dueling Pianos and Wine Release, 6:30 p.m.
The winery will unveil its new wine brand, 20/20, followed by three hours of dueling pianos with How2Go.
Tickets: $100-$230, liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. March 26 and Saturday Craternoon at 2 p.m. March 27.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Life From the Sheldon: Sarah Jarosz, 7 p.m.
See performances from the Sheldon Concert hall in St. Louis, Missouri. Jarosz is a singer-songwriter with three Grammy awards.
Tickets: ksu.edu/mccain.
Roots Rising Showcase hosted by Taj Mahal, 8 p.m.
Hear Taj Mahal’s hand-picked favorite emerging artists. Featuring Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley; Amythyst Kiah; Annie Mack; Leyla McCalla; Piedmont Bluz Acoustic Duo; Ranky Tanky; Allison Russell; and Jontavious Willis.
Tickets: $18-$80. mccain.k-state.edu/events
Via livestream.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Kansas, all day.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn for a map. Bring your walking shoes, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Music at the Barn with David Littrell, 4 p.m.
Cellist and conductor David Littrell will perform. Litrell conducted the K-State Orchestra for 28 years and founded the youth Gold Orchestra in 1988.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs DePaul.
Manhattan.
Online Zoofari Tails Storytime: Opossums, all day.
Watch a pre-recorded program with animal stories by Ms. Laura from Manhattan Public Library. Children will meet animals from Sunset Zoo with Ms. Nicole. Suggested for PreK through first grade.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball at Wichita State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Wichita, Kansas.
WEDNESDAY
Passport to Beverages, 11 a.m.
Pick up a passport and goody bag with treats and gather non-alcoholic drinks to try from select countries in a 15-minute walkaround. First come, first served, first 100 people.
Ballroom, second floor, K-State Student Union.
Beach Film Club: Monsoon Wedding, 7:30 p.m.
Watch Monsoon wedding on Peacock, YouTube, iTunes or Google Play, then join in for the virtual discussion.
Register in advance at beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Live music: Faculty Recital, Slawomir Dobrzanski, 7:30 p.m.
Dobrzanski will perform piano.
Performances are limited to 50 audience members.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art, 5:30 p.m.
A livestream conversation with artist Caroline Thorington, a printmaker featured in the Beach Museum’s exhibition, Two by Two.
Register for the program at beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Ranching in Wabaunsee County, 7 p.m.
Watch Barb Downey of Downey Ranch and Amy Langvardt of Lyons Ranch discuss ranching in the county. The video will be posted on the Volland Store’s website at 7 p.m. and remain up for future viewing.
Cox and Box, The Film, 7:30 p.m.
See the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players perform in the one-act show.
Tickets: $15-$25, mccain.k-state.edu.
Also 7:30 p.m. March 26 and 2 p.m. March 28.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Iowa State, all day.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Men’s Golf at Old Waverly Invitational, all day.
Also March 27 and March 28.
West Point, Mississippi.
Cover the Cruiser, 10 a.m.
The Special Olympic of Kansas will hold a fundraiser to support Special Olympics athletes.
Walmart, 101 Bluemont Ave.
Reading by author L.L. McKinney, 3:30 p.m.
Writer and poet Leatrice “Elle” McKinney, named one of The Root’s 100 most influential African Americans of 2020, will read some of her work.
Registration required: tinyurl.com/mckinneykstate.
Coffee Hour: Indonesia, 4 p.m.
Join International Student and Scholar Services for a forum for international students to showcase their home countries, including the culture and geography.
Log in details: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Teen Zoom Game: Dungeons and Dragons, 5 p.m.
Teens in ninth through twelfth grades can sign up to play with pre-made characters with Dungeon Master Dan Ireton. All experience levels welcome. Grab bags containing supplies will be available the week before in the Children’s Room entrance.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6 p.m. March 27 and 1 p.m. March 28.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
After Hours: Walt Quizney Night, 6 p.m.
Login on Kahoot! For multiple rounds of trivia. In person seating limited to 50 people, then digital only.
Via Zoom.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field at Shocker Spring Invitational, all day.
Wichita, Kansas.
K-State Women’s Rowing at Creighton Duel, all day.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Wayne State, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Manhattan.
Taj Mahal and Fantastic Negrito, 8 p.m.
Hear separate and collaborative Grammy award-winning frields.
Tickets: $18-$80, mccain.k-state.edu.
Via livestream.
Live music: Giovannie and The Hired Guns, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7.
Tickets: thehatksu.com, $10.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Begin a self-directed activity reading story. Starting at the library, walk with your children downtown while reading pages of “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard in the windows of downtown businesses.
After completing the walk, the first 250 families will receive a free copy of the book. Suggested for preschoolers through second graders with their families.
March 5-May 2.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit.
For information and reservations: thevollandstore.com
Through April 25.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Explore Wabaunsee County.
Download a map of historic attractions in the area and spend the day driving around.
Through April 24.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
“In search of light and Simplicity”
Cassias Gallery, Regnier Hall.
Through April 9.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages eight through 14-years-old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more. Class meets via Zoom. Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant. Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.” Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com