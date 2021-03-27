K-State Men’s Golf at Old Waverly Invitational, all day.
Also Sunday.
West Point, Mississippi.
K-State Track and Field at Shocker Spring Invitational, all day.
Wichita, Kansas.
K-State Women’s Rowing at Creighton Duel, all day.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Taken — Abduction Seminar, 8 a.m.
Learn what the next step is after abduction.
Tickets: $199, sparkpages.io/?=OX8.
Evolution Training Center, 601 S. Fifth St., Suite C.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Easter Egg Hunt and Fun at the Homestead, 9 a.m.
Activities, animal access and an egg hunt at the farm. Only 50 children per session. Times at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. If the day gets rained out, make up day will be April 3.
RSVP: rohlinghomestead.com.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Easter Egg Drive-Thru Event, 9:30 a.m.
Stay in the car and receive Easter goodie bags with eggs, snacks and crafts. One bag per child.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Kids Kanvas: Party Penguin, 10 a.m.
Also, Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Rainbow Flower at 6 p.m. April 2; Kids Kanvas: Dinosaur at 10 a.m. April 3; and Paint and Sip: Dotted Flower at 6 p.m. April 3.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinsipration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Morgan Family Lecture: Antique Fuel Pumps, 11 a.m.
Presenter Eric Artzer will present information on a trip down memory lane. Cost is included with regular museum admission, while members attend free.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Musical Pick ‘n’ Mix, 1 p.m.
Let the kids try out a new instrument and make tons of noise.
Register: missemily039musicschool.setmore.com, or Facebook: Miss Emily’s Music School.
Miss Emily’s Music School, 2726 Amherst Ave., Spc. C.
Saturday Crafternoon, 2 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday; Make and Take Workshops at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday; Wine Down Wednesday; and Pick Your Project Parent and Child Workshop.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Pick your project, wood and finish then create a piece of home decor.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Wayne State, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Riley County High School Theatre Presents: “Big Fish” the musical, 7 p.m.
Based on the book by John August, the show follows Edward Bloom and his son Will.
Open to the public, masks required, seating limited.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students; sold at the door.
Riley County High School, south gym, 12451 Fairview Church Road, Riley.
Live music: M31, 7:30 p.m.
No cost.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Taj Mahal and Fantastic Negrito, 8 p.m.
Hear separate and collaborative Grammy award-winning frields.
Tickets: $18-$80, mccain.k-state.edu.
Via livestream.
Live music: Giovannie and The Hired Guns, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7.
Tickets: thehatksu.com, $10.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at West Virginia, 10 a.m.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Women’s Golf at The Bruzzy, all day.
Also Monday.
Lantana, Texas.
Open Hood Sunday, noon.
Check out what’s under the hood of some of the museum’s cars.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Manhattan.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Missouri, 1 p.m.
Columbia, Missouri.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery for a map. Bring walking shoes, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga with Annie Spence, 4:30 p.m.
Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga will lead an all-levels yoga session followed by guest speaker Anneliese Spence, founder and owner of Unbreakable Strength Co.
Bring your own mat and mask.
No cost, but registration required. Check in through the Blue Sage Gallery on the Southeast corner of the building.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Rock ‘n’ Roll Online Storytime, all day.
Explore music with Ms. Jennie, and be ready to sing and dance. Suggested for kids in PreK through second grade. Available all week.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Tulsa, all day.
Tulsa, Oklahoma.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Waco, Texas.
THURSDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Rowing vs Sunshine State Invitational, all day.
Sarasota, Florida.
Bunny Hides the Booze, 7 p.m.
The winery bunny will hide 50 eggs throughout the Liquid Art Winery and Estate with prizes.
Limit two eggs and prizes per person, which can be redeemed that evening.
No cost to participate, open to guests 21 years old and up.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Blind Boys of Alabama Easter Weekend Special, 8 p.m.
Hear gospel singer for a special livestream from the City Winery in Nashville.
Tickets: $18-$25, mccain.k-state.edu.
SATURDAY
K-State Rowing vs Sunshine State Invitational, all day.
Sarasota, Florida.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Kansas, all day.
Manhattan.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Easter Family Drive-Thru, 9 a.m.
Hy-Vee Parking Lot.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Begin a self-directed activity reading story. Starting at the library, walk with your children downtown while reading pages of “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard in the windows of downtown businesses. After completing the walk, the first 250 families will receive a free copy of the book. Suggested for preschoolers through second graders with their families.
March 5-May 2.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit.
For information and reservations: thevollandstore.com
Through April 25.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Explore Wabaunsee County.
Download a map of historic attractions in the area and spend the day driving around.
Through April 24.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
“In search of light and Simplicity”
Cassias Gallery, Regnier Hall.
Through April 9.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.