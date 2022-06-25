Garden Tour, 8 a.m.-noon
Visit area gardens.
Linda and Don Glaser, 1510 Wyndham Heights;
Roger and Kathy Lanksbury, 5508 Enclave Ridge Circle;
Christopher Renner, 508 Valley Drive;
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Garden, 1013 Brierwood Drive;
Steve and Jane Amy, 611 Adam Drive, Wamego; and
Kansas State University Garden, 1500 Denison Ave.
Sports Saturday: Get Fit, Have Fun, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coach Bill Snyder will sign copies of “My Football Life and the Rest of the Story,” with co-author D. Scott Fritchen at 1 p.m. Willie the Wildcat will be around from 11 a.m. to noon. Explore sports and learn about health and fitness.
Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Kid’s camp Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. July 2.
Cost: projects and costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Paint and Sip: Dawn’s Early Light, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: American Flag at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Lightning Strike at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison at 6 p.m. July 2.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live theater: The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs, 7 p.m.
The trial showing there are two sides of the story.
Tickets: $12-$17, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave; and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Research Park, 2005 Research Park Drive;
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Community Education Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Visit booths from Riley County Master Gardeners, Natural Dye Garden at K-State and the Bee Conservation Team at Sunset Zoo to celebrate the end of Pollinator Week.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also live music: The Church Ladies at 5 p.m., $10 donation suggested.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
TUESDAY
Kids Canvas Painting Classes, 10 a.m.
Each morning through Friday, kids will create four paintings while learning art terminology throughout the week.
Tickets: $110, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Baby Rhyme Time, 11 a.m.
Also Family Fun Storytime at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. June 25.
For more information and events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
4-H Food Preservation Workshop, 6-8 p.m.
A jam and jelly class for children age 8 or older.
Fee: $10.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ.Get punches on your punch card to be entered to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
City Carnival, 6-10 p.m.
Through July 3.
Wamego City Park.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 6 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: M31 Unplugged, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Yawpers, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science Demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Arts in the Park: FlamenKcmo, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Davis Keats, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
2022 Randolph Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m.
Also all day July 2. Fireworks display after dark July 2.
For full schedule: facebook.com/randolphks.
Randolph City Park, Randolph.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
The Patriot Run, 7 a.m.
Red, white and blue celebration. Choose between three race times.
Registration: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=95285.
St. Mary’s Golf Course, 604 Golf Course Lane, St. Marys.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
ONGOING
USD 383 Summer Meal Program.
Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Free lunch for children ages 1-18. Children must be present to receive the meal.
Locations:
Marlatt, Lee, Northview Ogden, Theodore Rooseelt and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools, Eisenhower Middle School, and MHS East Campus.
Monday-Friday, through July 22.
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Chris Dahlquist.
Through July 23.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes from Transfigurations: Reanimating the Past.
Through July 16.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.