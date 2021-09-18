SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State 2021 Family Day, all day.
For full schedule: k-state.edu/parentsandfamily/familyday/
K-State.
K-State Choirs’ All-State Prep Day, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
HIgh school students auditioning for the Kansas All-State Choir can rehearse with other students, and K-State faculty to learn the all-state audition music.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon.
Current Stonecreek patients aged 6 months and older can mask up and drive up for a flu vaccine. Enter from Cumberland Road. Regular and high-dose available.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Kids Studio: Spider Web Weaving, 10-11 a.m.
Children, geared toward ages 5-10, will learn about the Ferrari Spider and use looms and yarns to weave a design.
Tickets: $10 per child for supplies. First 20 participants. One parent must remain at the MDCC.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
KSU Family Day/Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Beach Museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a Gordon Parks Book giveaway.
Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Football vs. Nevada, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Beer, Bands and Barks, 6-9 p.m.
Tickets: $25 in advance, $50 at the door.
A&H Farms, 1374 Collins Lane.
Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Fall Barn at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and Paint and Sip: Milky Way at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
Tickets: $32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Evolution, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Konquer the Konza, 7:30 a.m.
A 25K or 10K.
Register: $60-$75, runthekonza.com/raceinformation.
100 Konza Prairie lane.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. UTRGV, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Castello Cheese Mini Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Also Wine Down Wednesday Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Date Night DIY Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 2-4 p.m.
Pie Party featuring live music.
Riley County Genealogical Society, 2005 Claflin Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Fall Fun Fair and Kickoff, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Dunk tank, 3-on-3 basketball, inflatables and more.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 4801 Anderson Ave.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs. Marilynn Smith/ Sunflower Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Manhattan.
Late Night Resume Madness, 7-10 p.m.
Drop in for resume critiques. Career advisors available to assist students.
K-State Career Center, 705 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Berney Family Welcome Center.
TUESDAY
All-University Career Fair: Day 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
More than 300 employers for career, internship and co-op positions. Bring a K-State student ID, copies of your resumes and dress professionally.
Also Wednesday.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Super Smash Brothers Tournament, 6 p.m.
Nintendo 64 tournament, each battle is seven minutes or five lives. A total of 16 players maximum.
Cost: $5 per play, cash only.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
ReadMHK Book Discussion: Dystopian Fiction, 7-8 p.m.
A discussion on dystopian fiction, highlighting the K-State First Book The Marrow Theives. Snacks provided. Masks required.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
For more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
WEDNESDAY
EXCITE Shadow Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Exploring Science, Technology and Engineering is open to all students in 9th through 12th grades to pursue futures in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and agriculture.
Cost: $30, k-state.edu/kawse/excite/events/shadow-days.
K-State Student Union.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Beach Film Club: Sound of Metal virtual discussion, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Stream the 2019 film on Amazon Prime then join in on a discussion led by Shannon Skelton, assistant professor at K-State School of Music, Theatre and Dance.
Via Zoom.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per team.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Also 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2121 Blue Hills Road.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Jazz Night on the Patios, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Lawn chairs encouraged. Cost: $5 cash, $7 credit.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
The Marrow Thieves lecture, 7 p.m.
Author of the K-State First book, Cherie Dimaline, will present to K-Staters with an active eID and password.
More information to come.
Live music: Randall King with Jake Bush, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 2121 Blue Hills Road.
Coffee Hour, 4-5 p.m.
Join international students as they present on Nicaragua via Zoom.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Parent’s Night Out, 6-9 p.m.
Parents of 5-12 year olds can drop off the kids with trained Little Apple Day Camp staff for a night of pizza, games, movies and more.
Tickets: $15, mhkprd.com
Anthony Recreation Center.
Going, Going Gone: A Columbian Murder Mystery, 7:30 p.m.
Everyone wants the extremely rare pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland, but the owner ends up murdered. Who did it?
Dinner starts at 6:45 p.m., including chicken alfredo bake, baked ziti and meat sauce, caesar salad, brownie and water.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Oct 2.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
America: 50th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate the musicians behind “A Horse with No Name” and “Ventura Highway.”
Tickets: $14.50-$279.
McCain Auditorium.
Film: In the Heights (PG-13), 8-10:30 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Hayden McBride, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: Nathan Corsi and Perfect Strangers, 9 p.m.
Proof of vaccination required.
Cost: $8 in advance at auntiemaes.com, $12 at the door. AMP Imbiber’s Club members get in free.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Zen at the Zoo, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Celebrate National Yoga Day with an all-levels yoga class at the zoo with Jessa of Chapter 5 Yoga benefitting the Cheetah Conservation Fund.
Tickets: $15, sunsetzoo.com or 785-587-2737.
Little Britches Fall/Winter Sale, 8:30 a.m.
Clothes, toys, books and more for children premies through tweens.
No cost to enter. Half price after 1:30 p.m.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
C. Clyde Run and Midge’s Mile, 9 a.m.
The 10th anniversary event honoring the College of Business Administration’s first dean, C. Clyde Jones. Proceeds benefit Shepherd’s Crossing.
Entry fee: $25 for students, $30 for nonstudents, $10 for children under 16 and $20 per person for a team of four or more.
Manhattan City Park.
Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon.
Current Stonecreek patients aged 6 months and older can mask up and drive up for a flu vaccine. Enter from Cumberland Road. Regular and high-dose available.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Ogden Fall Festival, noon-10 p.m.
The parade begins at noon. Food trucks, games, silent auction and more. M-31 will play at the Rosebuds beer tent
Ogden City Park, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Football at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Chris Willey Landscapes.
Through Oct. 9.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kyle Selley and Ben Parks and Otto Chanyakorn.
In Kirmser Gallery: Saturated Subconscious by Ben Parks and Kyle Selley.
In the Clarenburg Foyer: Ambience by Otto Chanyakorn.
Through Sept. 26.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Peace on the Prairie: Two Voices.
Art by Susan Rose and Annie Wilson.
Through Oct. 10.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.