Creative Kids Art Workshop, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Theme: Jurassic Journey.
Register: $20-$30, mhkprd.com.
City Park.
Autumn Homestead Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tickets: $5 per person.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Flint Hills Praisefest, noon-10 p.m.
No cost, Christian music festival.
Also Sept. 25.
CiCo Park.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Volleyball vs Kansas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
BINGO Night, 4:30 p.m.
Prizes from bubbles to free cabin stays. Vehicle permits required.
Tuttle Creek Street Park, Mankan Shelter, River Pond Campground.
Live music: Stewart Ray, 6-8 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Paint and Sip: Welcome to Kansas, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sun and Wind at 4 p.m. Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday and Paint and Sip: Thunder on the Plains at 6 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Wabash on the Prairie, 7 p.m.
Modeled after the Symphony in the Flint Hills, benefiting Sunflower Children’s Collective. Pride of Wildcat Land, Manhattan Municipal Band and Classy Cats will perform.
Tickets: $30-$75, eventbrite.com.
952 Deep Creek Road.
K-State Football at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FOX, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Live theater: Let Me Down Easy, 7:30 p.m.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the K-State Student Union; 1-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Kramer Dining Center; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Pottorf Hall; and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday at McCain Auditorium.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Guided Konza Hike, 10 a.m.-noon.
Wear comfortable shoes, and bring sun protection and a bottle of water.
Transportation provided but limited. Ages 10 and older only in the van.
Cost: $8 for FHDC members, $10 for non-members. Registration required: flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Konza Prairie Biological Station.
K-State Soccer vs Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Pie Party, 2-4 p.m.
Riley County Genealogical Society, 2005 Claflin Road.
Faculty Piano Recital: Slawomir Dobrazanski, 2:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Also Jazz Series with Nate McClendon, 5-7 p.m. Wayne Goins on guitar. Suggested donation of $10.
Additionally, The Grill to Go food truck, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Thistle Breeze Duo, 3 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Yoga in the Park, 4 p.m.
Games, crafts and yoga for girls in kindergarten through 12th grades. Explore what Girl Scouts have to offer. Bring a mat.
Wamego City Park.
Live music: The Pages, 6 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Movies on the Grass: Surviving Disasters with Les Stroud, 7 p.m.
Emergency response and preparedness panel at 7 p.m. Movie begins at 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Old Town Collegiate, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesday and more.
For full list of events and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendary.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Faculty Recital: Madeleine Jansen and Amanda Arrington, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live theatre: Anastasia, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $49.99-$99.99, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Volleyball at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Square Dancing, 7 p.m.
All welcome to a lesson offered by the Lone Wranglers Square Dance Club.
Riley County Senior Service Center, 301 N. Fourth St.
THURSDAY
Faculty Showcase Series, 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6.
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy Night with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Cross Country vs Chile Pepper Festival, TBD.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Junction City Oktobertfest, 4 p.m.-11:45 p.m.
Also all day Oct. 1
Downtown Junction City.
Cozy Night at the Union, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cider and Chai Bar, blankets and more. Free for K-State students with valid ID.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Soccer vs TCU, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m.
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth St.
Zen at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.
All-levels yoga in the Nature Exploration Center Rotunda.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Yoga in the Yard, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Proceeds benefit Girl Scout Service Unit 704. Bring a towel or mat. Arrive early to sign paperwork.
Suggested donation: $5.
321 Sunset Ave.
OZtoberfest, 10 a.m.
Full schedule and event information: OZtoberfest.com.
Wamego.
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Junction City Oktobertfest, all day.
Downtown Junction City.
Oktoberfest, noon-7 p.m.
German chef preparing meals, a Bier Garden, music and more.
Tickets: $7.75-$15.50, lazytranchadventures.ticketspice.com/oktoberfest-2022.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Ogden Fall Festival, noon-11 p.m.
Parade, live music, beer tent and more.
Ogden City Park, 220 Willow St., Ogden.