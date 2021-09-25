Ogden Fall Festival, noon-10 p.m.
The parade begins at noon. Food trucks, games, a silent auction and more. M-31 will play at the Rosebuds beer tent
Ogden City Park, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
Praisefest 2021, noon-10 p.m.
No cost Christian music festival. Leanna Crawford and Matt Maher will perform.
Also Sunday.
CiCo Park.
Welcome Back Campfire, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Current and future Girl Scouts with their families can celebrate the start of the Girl Scout year.
Cost: $2 per person, $0.50 per additional s’more kit. Supplies like disinfecting wipes, toilet paper and trash bags requested for donations.
Girl Scout Little House, 321 Sunset.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Football at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Eisenhower Recreation Center Grand Opening, 2-6 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting followed by an open house with self-guided tours. Door prizes and giveaways available.
Eisenhower Recreation Center, 2850 Kirkwood Drive.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun and bug protection if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Join an all-levels yoga class led by Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga, followed by a community speaker, Alicia Firstbrook-Stott. Firstbrook-Stott teaches art and coaches cross country for USD 329. The featured non-profit is the Volland Store Foundation.
Bring your own yoga mat.
Prairiewood’s Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road. Check-in through the SE corner.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Also 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Kramer DIning Center; and noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
K-State Student Union.
WEDNESDAY
Wildcat Chat: University Leaders, 4 p.m.
K-State leaders Richard B. Myers, Charles Taber and Amy Button Renz will dive into the K-State reopening plan.
Registration required, events.k-state.edu, k-state.com/participate/alumniandfriends/wildcatchats
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art, 5:30 p.m.
Kirk Sharp, director of the Gordon Parks Museum will discuss Gordon Parks in conjunction with the exhibition Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I come, with Beach Museum of Art Curator Aileen June Wang.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour, 7:30 p.m.
American singer, songwriter and guitarist will perform.
Tickets: $14.50-$129, tickets.mccain.ksu.edu,
McCain Auditorium.
Working, 7:30 p.m.
Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
FRIDAY
Coffee Hour, 4-5 p.m.
Join international students as they present the Philippines via Zoom.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Gallery Meet and Greet: Partners in Art, 5-7 p.m.
Meet the artists behind the artwork of the Partners in Art exhibit.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Volleyball at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Friday Night Flight Pick Your Project, 7 p.m.
Pick your project from the gallery, and receive materials and step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of home decor.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Jazz at the Junction, 7 p.m.
An informal lobby concert featuring the Robert Rodriguez Jazz Quartet.
Tickets: $10 per person cover at the door.
C. L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Going, Going, Gone: A Columbian Murder Mystery Show, 7:30 p.m.
The long-lost ruby slippers are up for auction, but when the owner is murdered, whodunnit?
Dinner starts at 6:45 p.m. The menu includes chicken alfredo bake or baked ziti, salad, dessert and water.
Tickets: $40, bolumbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 512 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, 7:30 p.m.
A play about a musical. A Broadway flop leads to the team who created it to try again. Murder and mayhem ensue.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, students and children.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Oct 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Dylan Wheeler with Charlie Hickman Band, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10 for general admission, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
OZtoberFest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
OZ costume contest, car show, Toto look-a-like contest and more in the annual fall family event celebrating the iconic movie set in Kansas.
Schedule and information: visitwamego.com/events/oztoverfest-2021, or Facebook event.
No cost for the festival, but some parts have separate wristbands or purchases.
Wamego.
K-State Football vs. OU, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com
Norman, Oklahoma.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Chris Willey Landscapes.
Through Oct. 9.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Peace on the Prairie: Two Voices.
Art by Susan Rose and Annie Wilson.
Through Oct. 10.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.