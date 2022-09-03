K-State Volleyball at UCF, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Orlando, Florida.
K-State Football vs South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Cattail Birds, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lakeside Moonrise at 4 p.m. Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday; Paint and Sip: Wheatfield at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Water Dragon at 10 a.m. Sept. 10; and Paint and Sip: Sherlock Gnomes at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Guys and Dolls, 7:30 p.m.
A romantic comedy from Times Square to Havana, Cuba.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 West Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also DIY Doormat Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
MONDAY
Labor Day.
Buisness hours may differ.
TUESDAY
Dining with Diabetes, 10 a.m.-noon.
Meal planning, cooking demonstrations, ideas for active life-style choices and more.
Classes on Sept. 6, 13, 20, and 27.
Cost: $30 per person.
Pottorf Hall.
WEDNESDAY
Ready-Set-Sub Drop In, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Meet with area school districts to learn what it takes to become a substitute teacher.
K-State Student Union.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball vs Missouri, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Yoga on The Farm, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $12 per person over age 2, $4 for season pass holders.
A&H, 1374 Collins Lane.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, Bands and BBQ. The final Bike Night of the year. Drawing for prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
2 Americas presentation and tour, 4:15-5:45 p.m.
Doug Barrett and Luke Townsend will present their work.
Regnier Hall, Seaton Hall, K-State.
The Guess Who, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$99, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: The Black Creatures with Sounds of Many, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10 for ages 21 and older, $15 for 18-20 year olds, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Randall King, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Volleyball vs Rutgers, 10 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also at Loyola Chicago at 7:30 p.m.
Chicago, Illinois.
What Matters to Me and Why: Rich Linton, noon-1 p.m.
RSVP for in-person or Zoom: kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1U1lJhC597iqZJl.
Staley School of Leadership.
An Evening with Stan Weber, 5:30-8 p.m.
A chat about K-State athletics and raising funds for the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Soccer vs Yale, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
SATURDAY,
SEPT. 10
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kawnsas Fest Fun Run, 9 a.m.
An untimed race, but awards will be presented to the first three finishers.
Register: kawnsasfest.com/events/funrun/.
Kawnsas Fest will begin at 10 a.m. at the Park. Bands begin around noon.
St. George.
K-State Football vs Missouri, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball vs St. Thomas, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Chicago, Illinois.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.