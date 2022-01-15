K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Tread Talk: Route 66, 11 a.m.
Doug Meloan will discuss the Historic Route 66.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.
See the BearCat armored vehicle and the K9 unit while officers answer questions.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Chili Cook-Off, 5 p.m.
Bring a crockpot between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tasting and judging from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 for entry. $1 to judge, $1 per bowl after winners are announced. Mini cornbread muffins, shredded cheese and sour cream available for additional purchase.
Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Polar Bears at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn at 6 p.m. Jan. 21; Kids Kanvas: Larry Llama at 10 a.m. Jan. 22; and Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.
Judges will try to guess the singers in disguise.
Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
MONDAY
Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Adventure Camp: Diverse Kansas, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Full day sessions for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Learn about the people who called Kansas home. Kids must bring a sack lunch.
Registration: $24-$28, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 78-587-2726 or in person at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Mini Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Third Thursday Pillow Workshop at 6:30 p.m., FriYay Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday DIY Workshop at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Kids Celebrate MLK Jr. Day, 2-3 p.m.
Recommended for kids in preschool through second grades, kids will create a peace-themed craft. Masks required.
Register and find more events: manhattaks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
K-State Spring Semester Begins.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.com.
Also 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Mario Kart N64 Tournament, 7 p.m.
Sign up and see who wins.
Practice runs begin at 6 p.m. Registration: $5.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: LHN, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Dinosaur BINGO, 7 p.m.
No cost to play, prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Philosophy of Lions, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Austra Skujyte Women’s Pentathlon, 10 a.m.
Also K-State Track and Field vs DeLoss Dodds Invitational and Steve Fritz Men’s Heptathlon at 11 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Manhattan.
BirdHouse Music: April Verch and Cody Walters, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Randall King with Aaron Copeland, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12 for general admission, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
MLK Day of Service, all day.
For information: events.k-state.edu/group/mlk_observance_week.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs South Dakota, 10 a.m.
Also vs Missouri State at 2 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas Day Cookie Decorating Class, 4-6 p.m.
All skills and ages welcome to a class with Amanda’s Cookie Colony.
Tickets: $37, eventbrite.com.
456Wineries, 503 MIller Drive, Wamego.
Boos and Brews, 7 p.m.
Road Trip Paranormal and Everyday-Legacy Paranormal will host a public paranormal investigation in Wamego. Investigate the Columbian Theatre, the Oz Museum, Toto’s Tacoz and the Oz Winery.
Registration: 6-7 p.m.
Tickets: $35, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
A concert presented as a fundraiser for Aging Well.
Tickets: $12-$25, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.
Through Feb. 12, 2022.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.