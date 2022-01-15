K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Tread Talk: Route 66, 11 a.m.

Doug Meloan will discuss the Historic Route 66.

Regular museum admission applies.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Lubbock, Texas.

Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.

See the BearCat armored vehicle and the K9 unit while officers answer questions.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

Chili Cook-Off, 5 p.m.

Bring a crockpot between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tasting and judging from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 for entry. $1 to judge, $1 per bowl after winners are announced. Mini cornbread muffins, shredded cheese and sour cream available for additional purchase.

Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 American Legion, 114 McCall Road.

Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: Polar Bears at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn at 6 p.m. Jan. 21; Kids Kanvas: Larry Llama at 10 a.m. Jan. 22; and Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.

Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.

Judges will try to guess the singers in disguise.

Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.

The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

SUNDAY

Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.

MONDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Adventure Camp: Diverse Kansas, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Full day sessions for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Learn about the people who called Kansas home. Kids must bring a sack lunch.

Registration: $24-$28, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 78-587-2726 or in person at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

Mini Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.

Also Third Thursday Pillow Workshop at 6:30 p.m., FriYay Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday DIY Workshop at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.

Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Kids Celebrate MLK Jr. Day, 2-3 p.m.

Recommended for kids in preschool through second grades, kids will create a peace-themed craft. Masks required.

Register and find more events: manhattaks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

TUESDAY

K-State Spring Semester Begins.

Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.com.

Also 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.

Mario Kart N64 Tournament, 7 p.m.

Sign up and see who wins.

Practice runs begin at 6 p.m. Registration: $5.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: LHN, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Austin, Texas.

WEDNESDAY

K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.

Bramlage Coliseum.

THURSDAY

Dinosaur BINGO, 7 p.m.

No cost to play, prizes each round.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Live music: Philosophy of Lions, 8-10 p.m.

Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.

FRIDAY

K-State Track and Field vs Austra Skujyte Women’s Pentathlon, 10 a.m.

Also K-State Track and Field vs DeLoss Dodds Invitational and Steve Fritz Men’s Heptathlon at 11 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Manhattan.

BirdHouse Music: April Verch and Cody Walters, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

Live music: Randall King with Aaron Copeland, 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $12 for general admission, thehatksu.com.

The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.

SATURDAY

MLK Day of Service, all day.

For information: events.k-state.edu/group/mlk_observance_week.

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

K-State Women’s Tennis vs South Dakota, 10 a.m.

Also vs Missouri State at 2 p.m.

Manhattan.

K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas, 3 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas Day Cookie Decorating Class, 4-6 p.m.

All skills and ages welcome to a class with Amanda’s Cookie Colony.

Tickets: $37, eventbrite.com.

456Wineries, 503 MIller Drive, Wamego.

Boos and Brews, 7 p.m.

Road Trip Paranormal and Everyday-Legacy Paranormal will host a public paranormal investigation in Wamego. Investigate the Columbian Theatre, the Oz Museum, Toto’s Tacoz and the Oz Winery.

Registration: 6-7 p.m.

Tickets: $35, columbiantheatre.com.

The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.

A concert presented as a fundraiser for Aging Well.

Tickets: $12-$25, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.

CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.

ONGOING

Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.

Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.

Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”

Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.

Through Feb. 12, 2022.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.

Through March 19.

SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Measurement Rules.

Through May 8, 2022.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.

Through February 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.

Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.

Every Tuesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Poker Night, 7 p.m.

Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.

Every Wednesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

No cost.

Call for information: 587-4504.

Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.

Tags