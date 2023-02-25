Flint Hills Home Show, 9 a.m.
Home and lifestyle vendors. For more information: flinthillshomeshow.com.
Also 11 a.m. Sunday.
Admission: $5.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Baseball vs Sam Houston, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: D1 Baseball, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Round Rock, Texas.
K-State Women’s Basketball at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Circle of Community Black Business Gala and Awards, 6 p.m.
Dell Gines will present the keynote. Catered dinner and silent auction. Semi-formal to formal attire encouraged.
Tickets: sold out, eventbrite.com/e/circle-of-community-black-business-gala-awards-2023-tickets-500802653217.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Paint and Sip: Glow Tree, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Queen of Hearts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Purple Forest at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Tree Frog at 10 a.m. March 4, Paint and Sip: Mama Bear at 6 p.m. March 4.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Junction City Little Theater presents: Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia, 7:30 p.m.
Time-bending story about math, heat, art and chaos.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Live music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Slade Coulter, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs Westbrook Invitational, all day.
Also Monday.
Peoria, Arizona.
K-State Baseball vs Iowa, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: D1 Baseball, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Round Rock, Texas.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Karaoke at 3:30 p.m., and Baby Rhyme Time for 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Baseball at Omaha, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Omaha, Nebraska.
TUESDAY
Canning 101: Pressure Cooking Meats, 6 p.m.
The basics of water bath and pressure canning.
Cost: $25 per person, including materials. Youth 14 or younger need a parent present.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Harry Potter Dessert Theater, 6 p.m.
Desserts from the movie and book series. Also trivia, costume contest and On the Spot Improv.
Great Room, Hale Library.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Alessio Bax, piano, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Garden Hour: Houseplants Basics and Beyond, noon.
Cassie Thiessen and Calla Edwards, will decode common houseplant terms.
Via Zoom. Find the link at events.k-state.edu.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, Sooner Vision, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Mic Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Speed Dating, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/speed-dating/679.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Magic with Jack the Magician, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
90s Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Trivia centered around 90s sitcoms.
Cost: $5, pay at the door.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Cendrillon: A Cinderella Opera, 7:30 p.m.
The beloved children’s story.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and March 4 and 2:30 p.m. March 5.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live Music Series: Caleb Nelson, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
What Matters to Me and Why: David Ollington, noon.
The academic advisor for the sociology, anthropology and social work will present “The Power of Words.”
Town Hall, Leadership Studies Building.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Manhattan.
Lecture: Ron Goldberg, 4 p.m.
A leader of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power during the HIV/AIDS crisis, Goldberg will read from his memoir “The Boy with the Bullhorn.”
Wildcat Chamber, K-State Student Union.
K-State Baseball vs Army, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Teen Night, 6 p.m.
Teens ages 13 to 18 can attend, eat snacks, watch movies and play games.
Cost: $2, secure.qgiv.com/for/teencen; teens do not need to be clients to attend.
Pawnee Mental Health, 1650 Hayes Drive.
FriYay Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Pick your project and create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $73, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live in the Courtyard: Quite Frankly with Malek Azrael and the Vibez, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free to the public.
K-State Student Union.
Live music: Kolby Cooper with Logan Jahnke, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY,
MARCH 4
K-State Rowing vs OU/UCO/Tulsa, all day.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-compay.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-march-4th/677.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Fake Patty’s Day, 11 a.m.
Live music from The Box Turtles and Derek Calvin and The All Nighters.
Tubby’s Sports Bar.
Tread Talk: 1969 Plymouth GTX, 11 a.m.
Jim and Linda Muller will present.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Baseball vs Stonehill, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Dueling Pianos, 6:30 p.m.
Howl2Go will perform.
Tickets: sold out.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
A Night with Justin Aaron, 7 p.m.
The Voice semi finalist and Junction City native.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Carol McCall solo exhibition.
Through March 25.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Masters of Fine Arts.
Through March 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: See Kansas Art Project.
March 1-March 31.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: in plain sight.
Through March 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m. Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.