Bar Olympics, 2 p.m.
Five stations to work through, prizes, drink specials and more.
Tickets: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: January Winter at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Snow Forest at 6 p.m. Jan. 28; Kids Kanvas: Turtle at 10 a.m. Jan. 29; and Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 6 p.m. Jan. 29.
Registration: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday DIY, 6 p.m.
Also MIni Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Registration: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
DoughBro Movie Night, 6:15 p.m.
Watch Encanto with the family. No outside food or drinks permitted.
DoughBro, 307 S. Seth Child Road.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
A concert presented as a fundraiser for Aging Well.
Tickets: $12-$25, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Film: Dazed and Confused (Rated R), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs South Dakota vs. Missouri State, 11 a.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
MONDAY
1’s and 2’s Storytime, 10 a.m.
For more information and events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccinations, 3-6 p.m.
Have your ID and immunization card. Wear a mask.
Sign up at the Ogden Community Center front desk.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St.
MHK Cocktail Competition, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Performing arts scholarship fundraiser. A limited number of $10 tasting tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cash only.
More information: k-state.edu/mtd/events/.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Eleven Fifteen, 1115 Moro St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Longhorn Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Science on Tap, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Alyssa Morris oboe recital.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Coffee Shop Meeting: Grazing Cover Crops, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Dale Strickler will present.
Reservations: 785-776-6350 or riley.ksu.edu.
The Farmhouse, 212 S. Broadway St., Riley.
Chilly, Chili, Chillin’ 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pick up a free fleece blanket-making kit and a can of chili.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
MLK Presidential Lecture, 11:30 a.m.
Keynote speaker: Adrian Miller, James Beard Award-winning author and culinary historian.
Let’s Talk Art: Considering the Dance Film “Martin” by Gordon Parks, 5:30 p.m.
A live stream conversation in conjunction with the exhibition: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I come.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Open Mic Comedy Night, 9 p.m.
No cost to enter or sign up. Each comic gets five minutes on stage. Hosted by Jeremy Ricci.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Film: Pig (Rated R), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID. Showing includes subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
K-State Track and Field at Texas Tech Open, 11 a.m. Also 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lubbock, Texas.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Hy-Vee Annual Health Fair, noon-2 p.m.
Try products, get coupons and more.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Oxford, Mississippi.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.
Through Feb. 12, 2022.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Activities for kids to explore non-standard measurements.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.