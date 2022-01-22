Bar Olympics, 2 p.m.

Five stations to work through, prizes, drink specials and more.

Tickets: $10 per person.

Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.

K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas, 3 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: January Winter at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Snow Forest at 6 p.m. Jan. 28; Kids Kanvas: Turtle at 10 a.m. Jan. 29; and Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 6 p.m. Jan. 29.

Registration: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

Saturday DIY, 6 p.m.

Also MIni Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

Registration: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

DoughBro Movie Night, 6:15 p.m.

Watch Encanto with the family. No outside food or drinks permitted.

DoughBro, 307 S. Seth Child Road.

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.

A concert presented as a fundraiser for Aging Well.

Tickets: $12-$25, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.

CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.

Film: Dazed and Confused (Rated R), 7 p.m.

No cost with K-State Student ID.

Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.

SUNDAY

K-State Women’s Tennis vs South Dakota vs. Missouri State, 11 a.m.

Manhattan.

K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

MONDAY

1’s and 2’s Storytime, 10 a.m.

For more information and events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccinations, 3-6 p.m.

Have your ID and immunization card. Wear a mask.

Sign up at the Ogden Community Center front desk.

Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St.

MHK Cocktail Competition, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Performing arts scholarship fundraiser. A limited number of $10 tasting tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cash only.

More information: k-state.edu/mtd/events/.

Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.

TUESDAY

Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.

Eleven Fifteen, 1115 Moro St.

K-State Men’s Basketball at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Waco, Texas.

WEDNESDAY

K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas, 7 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Longhorn Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Austin, Texas.

Science on Tap, 7 p.m.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m.

Alyssa Morris oboe recital.

All Faiths Chapel.

THURSDAY

Coffee Shop Meeting: Grazing Cover Crops, 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Dale Strickler will present.

Reservations: 785-776-6350 or riley.ksu.edu.

The Farmhouse, 212 S. Broadway St., Riley.

Chilly, Chili, Chillin’ 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pick up a free fleece blanket-making kit and a can of chili.

Courtyard, K-State Student Union.

MLK Presidential Lecture, 11:30 a.m.

Keynote speaker: Adrian Miller, James Beard Award-winning author and culinary historian.

events.k-state.edu.

Let’s Talk Art: Considering the Dance Film “Martin” by Gordon Parks, 5:30 p.m.

A live stream conversation in conjunction with the exhibition: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I come.

Register: beach.k-state.edu.

Via Zoom.

Open Mic Comedy Night, 9 p.m.

No cost to enter or sign up. Each comic gets five minutes on stage. Hosted by Jeremy Ricci.

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

FRIDAY

Film: Pig (Rated R), 7 p.m.

No cost with K-State Student ID. Showing includes subtitles.

Also 7 p.m. Saturday.

K-State Track and Field at Texas Tech Open, 11 a.m. Also 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lubbock, Texas.

SATURDAY

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

Hy-Vee Annual Health Fair, noon-2 p.m.

Try products, get coupons and more.

Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.

K-State Men’s Basketball at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Oxford, Mississippi.

K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

ONGOING

Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.

Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.

Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”

Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.

Through Feb. 12, 2022.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.

Through March 19.

SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Measurement Rules.

Activities for kids to explore non-standard measurements.

Through May 8, 2022.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.

Through February 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.

Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.

Every Tuesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Poker Night, 7 p.m.

Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.

Every Wednesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

No cost.

Call for information: 587-4504.

Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.

