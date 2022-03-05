K-State Women’s Rowing at OU Scrimmage, tbd.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Fake Patty’s Day, 9 a.m.
Aggieville Bars, Aggieville.
Home Show, Flint Hills Home Builders Association, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Also 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Spring Fling, 11 a.m.
Music by Corey Kent, Trent Fletcher Band, Betty the Astronaut and Davis Roe. Benefitting Konza United Way.
Games, silent auction, and food trucks in the north and south parking area at Brothers.
Brothers Coffee Company, 1437 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Northwestern, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
K-State Women’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. March 11 and Mini Sign Workshop at 9:30 a.m. March 12.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Film: The Batman (Rated PG-13), 6 p.m.
Get a ticket at noon Friday on the first floor of the K-State Student Union. One free ticket per K-State ID.
AMC Theater.
Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest, 6 p.m.
Paint and Sip: Cypress Mist at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: St. Patrick’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. March 11, Kids Kanvas: Monkey at 10 a.m. March 12, and Paint and Sip: Lavender Tree at 6 p.m. March 12.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Kody West, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Book Signing: Deanna Dikeman, 2-4 p.m.
Meet the artist behind the exhibit “Leaving and Waving.”
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Faculty Recital: Amy Guffey, clarinet, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Colleton River Intercollegiate, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Bluffton, South Carolina.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday.
For more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
KSU Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony Performance, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
TUESDAY
Youth Lawn Mower Clinic, 4:30 p.m.
Kids in fourth through sixth grades can learn mower safety and business aspects.
Register by March 5. No cost. Snacks provided.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Diversity and Equality Community Forum, 5:15-7 p.m.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott and Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation researcher Christopher Harris will present.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
K-State Concert Band Performance, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
EXCITE Shadow Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Events offering students in ninth through twelfth grades to pursue an interest and future in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and agriculture.
Tickets: $30, events.k-state.edu.
K-State.
Voice Studio Performance, 7:30 p.m.
Spring students of Cheryl Richt present: An Evening of Song set to the poetry of Langston Hughes.
All Faiths Chapel.
University Band Performance, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
Music Program Student Showcase Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
You’re graduating. Now What?, 6 p.m.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Studio Voice Recital, 7:30 p.m.
The students of Amy Rosine’s voice studio present Italian songs and arias.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Kolby Cooper with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at NCAA Indoor Champtionships, tbd.
Birmingham, Alabama.
K-State Women’s Golf at Clover Cup, all day.
Mesa, Arizona.
Auditions for Theatre at the Ruin, all day.
Beth Wynstra and Mary Pinard have created a script from stories of Wabaunsee County residents.
Those auditioning do not need to prepare anything, but are welcome to prepare a monologue, speech, song or poem.
More information and registration: thevollandstore.com.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Neonatal Kitten Training, 1 p.m.
Those interested in learning about fostering neonatal kittens or learning about the program.
Items for donation for kittens include: nursing bottles, fleece blankets and Snuggle Safe Warmers.
T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 605 Levee Drive.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Central Connecticut State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Admission: $10.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$59, mccain.k-state.edu
McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Fragrant Plants, 10 a.m.
Learn about adding fragrant plants to the garden.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Spring Warm-Up Cornhole Tournament, noon.
Tournament begins at 1 p.m. Prizes for the top three teams.
Registration: noon, $30 per team of two.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St. Ogden.
Heartland Medium, 7:30 p.m.
Vicky the medium will do readings from messages she receives from the spirits.
Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.
Through March 31.
For additional information on the self-guided tour: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.