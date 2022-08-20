K-State Dorm Move-In, all day.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
PetPOOLooza, 1 p.m.
Bring your pup to the City Park Waterpark for a chance to splash around and celebrate the end of summer. All dogs need proof of rabies vaccine and a city license. K-State VetMed will have rabies vaccines available for $10 per dog, and the City of Manhattan will have a booth for city licenses.
Cost: $15 suggested donation.
City Park Waterpark.
Drop In Foxtrot Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner needed.
Cost: $15 per person or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Hot Alma Nights, 2-7 p.m.
Annual car show, with vendors, and proceeds going to Relay for Life.
Alma, Kansas.
Paint and Sip: Abstract Horse, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Soybean Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday; Beginners Ceramic Pottery Class: Coil Pot at 6 p.m. Thursday; Paint and Sip: Catch the Firefly at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Tree Frog at 10 a.m. Aug. 27; and Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
MAC’s annual Fundraiser, 6:30-11 p.m.
DJ, dancing, dinner and more to raise funds for “Arts for All.”
Tickets: $80-$120, manhattanarts.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Hoo Haw, 7:30 p.m.
Skits, songs and knee-slappers in a live music performance.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Philosophy of Lions with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Pancake Feed, 9 p.m.
Free pancakes, yard games and more to kickoff the school year.
Memorial Stadium.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer vs Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
New Student Convocation, 5 p.m.
New K-State students are invited to learn about the university and traditions.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MONDAY
First Day of KSU Fall Semester.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Stitching Night Owls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Zoofari Tails Storytime at Sunset Zoo.
For full schedule and more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Lunch on the Lawn, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meet students, faculty and staff and bond over free lunch.
Anderson Lawn.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7-9 p.m.
Try pies and custom cocktails.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
WineDown Wednesday Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get a punch on your punch card each time for a chance to win prizes at the final bike night in September.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
K-State Activities Carnival, 6 p.m.
Giveaways, getting involved and more from the nearly 500 registered student organizations on campus.
K-State Student Union.
Fall Lawn Care: Tips for Growing the Best Lawn on the Block, 6 p.m.
Horticulture Agent Matthew McKernan will present.
Register: events.k-state.edu or 316-261-8500.
Via Zoom.
K-State Soccer at UTRGV, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Edinburg, Texas.
Jazz and Chill: Andy Bell Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m.
Donation suggested: $5 per guest, going toward the talent.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Blackbird Fields, 7-9 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9-11 p.m.
Also live music: Labretta Suede, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Volleyball vs Sam Houston, noon.
Also vs NC State at 7:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
SATURDAY,
AUG. 27
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Speedy Pd Race for Parkinson’s Disease, 8 a.m.
5K, 10K and half-mile memorial walk/run.
Register: meadowlark.org/speedy-pd/register-now.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Fall Lawn Care, 10 a.m.
Gregg Eyestone will discuss fertilizing, weed management and planting grass. No registration required; no cost to attend.
Blueville Nursery Garden Center.
Outdoor Kansas Kids Day, 10 a.m.
Free event by the Friends Group of Tuttle Creek State Park.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through August 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.