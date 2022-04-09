K-State Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
K-State campus.
Expedition Asia Grand Opening, 9 a.m.
Crafts and performances, as well as tortoise feedings.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Magical Unicorn Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.
Emma the Unicorn will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Senior Recital: Sage Williams, 1:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Stream, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Pink Llama at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Cowgirl at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Easter Bunny at 10 a.m. April 16; and Paint and Sip: Pastel Poppy at 6 p.m. April 16.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also Third Thursday Make and Take Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Backyard Games at 1:30 p.m. April 16.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Michael T. Brown and Friends, 7 p.m.
Saturday evening jazz. Show is 18 and older until 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N Roll, 7:30 p.m.
A tribute show.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
A Tribute to Carol Burnett and Friends, 7:30 p.m.
Some skits and songs that highlight the humor of the show.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Air Force, 11 a.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Volunteer Orientation, 11 a.m.
Learn how to assist Hope Ranch.
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, 3715 W. 69th Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Texas, noon.
Austin, Texas.
Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, 3 p.m.
Featured on Ellen, the Tonight Show and more, see a group of rescue dogs perform stunts, dances and more. Perondi will also discuss how to care for dogs and the benefits of rescuing animals.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Plant Market Meet-Up and Sale, 3-4 p.m.
Peace Memorial Auditorium, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Recital: Tubes, 5 p.m.
Flute and Trombone Choir.
All Faiths Chapel.
New Works for Pierrot Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
Flute, clarinet, violin, viola, percussion and piano performances, written by K-State students Andrew Bell, Alan Bell and Jacob Thomas.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at The Bruzzy, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Fort Worth, Texas.
K-State Men’s Golf at Mossy Oak Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
West Point, Mississippi.
Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday.
For more information and full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Also 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pottorf Hall Thursday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pottorf Hall Friday.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Manhattan City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Laundry Love, 6-9 p.m.
Free opportunity to do laundry. Detergent, dryer sheets and quarters for five loads of laundry provided.
Suds Y’r Duds Laundromat, 1431 Anderson Ave.
Film: Shaft (Rated R), 6-8 p.m.
Virtual discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday through the Beach Film Club. Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Recital: Mezzo-sopranos, 7:30 p.m.
Catherine Stagner and Brittany Taylor perform.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Studio Concert: Saxophone, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
April Showers Bring May Flowers, 6-8 p.m.
Get a kit, paint a flower pot and add a flower or succulent. Free to K-State students with valid ID.
K-State Union Courtyard.
Banned Book Club, 7 p.m.
Discuss why books are banned, and discuss censorship.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Chamber Music Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Tuba-euphonium ensemble, bassoon ensemble and clarinet ensemble.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Flint Hills Discovery Center 10-year Anniversary, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Music from Derrick Doty and Melissa Atchison, birthday cake, giveaways and more. Throughout the weekend, get 10 percent off memberships and gift shop purchases.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Texas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Recital: Trumpet Ensemble and Horn Choir, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: The Black Creatures, 8 p.m.
Gavin Larios and Alexus Dunuay perform.
Tickets: 21 and older, $10; 18-20, $15, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Rowing at SIRA Championships, TBD.
Also Saturday.
Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
K-State Belleza Latina, 6-7 p.m.
A scholarship contest with five contestants showcasing their education, heritage and achievements.
For tickets: kstateupc.com.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Bunny Hides the Booze, 7-8 p.m.
Guests will hunt for eggs, which contain numbers that correspond to the prizes. Limit two eggs and prizes per person. Prizes include Liquid Art glassware, ciders, pizza and more. No cost to participate. All participants must be 21 and older.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Junior Recital: Paige Padgett, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State In-A-Chord Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Hawkeye Invitational, all day.
Iowa City, Iowa.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Easter Family Drive-Thru, 9 a.m.-noon.
Drive the family through the HyVee Parking Lot and receive goodies.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs South Dakota, 10 a.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Egg Hunting at the Farm, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pictures with the Easter bunny and a leisurely hunt during an assigned timeslot.
Tickets: $15-$40, ahfarm.ticketspice.com.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Drag Queen Story Hour, 10:30 a.m.
Bring a pillow or blanket to sit on.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Kansas, noon.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Pet Adoption Event, 3-5 p.m.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
Birdhouse Music: National Park Radio, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Husband and wife Stefan and Kerrie Szabo perform.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Composition Recital: Ryan Keith, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.