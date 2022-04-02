K-State Women’s Soccer at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.
St. Louis, Missouri.
Senior flute and piccolo recital: Jenna Dominguez, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Paul Hunt, trombone recital, 2 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Junior piano recital: Jordyn Allen, 5 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
Student Percussion Recital, 11:30 a.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs West Virginia, noon.
Manhattan.
Senior Recital: Michael Walker, 1 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Bike Swap, 1-4 p.m.
Any adult or child can bring a working bicycle and swap it for a bigger or better bike. At 4 p.m., any remaining bikes are given away. Free helmets fitted by EMS, while supplies last. Bicycle tire tubes will be changed for free.
Drop donations of any size working bike at Pathfinder or Brew Brothers in Manhattan.
City Park, Wefald Pavilion.
Dog N Jog, 1:30 p.m.
Races include 5K and 1-mile Pup Trot.
Register: $40, manhattanrunningco.com.
KSU Veterinary Health Center.
Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop, 2 p.m. Also Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. April 9.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
A Tribute to Carol Burnett and Friends, 2 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 10.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Guest Artist Recital: Nicholas Roth, piano, 3 p.m.
Student Percussion Recitals, 4:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall.
Junior Recital: Lily Linville, 6:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at Auburn Tiger Invitational, all day. Also Tuesday.
Auburn, Alabama.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. April 9.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Creighton, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Senior Recital: Emma Curry, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Women in Music Concert, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
Senior Recital: Mikaela Lange, 6 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Art Matters Now: Three Artists Reflect, 7 p.m.
Terence Blanchard, Andrew F. Scott and Kevin Willmott discuss how Gordon Parks influenced their arts. No ticket required, no cost to attend. Register via Zoom: beach.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Attend all 12 Bike Nights for a chance to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
K-State Track and Field at Jim Click Shootout, 10:30 a.m.
Also 10 a.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tucson, Arizona.
Music Program Student Showcase, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Samples of chicken pot pie, mac and cheese pie and apple pie, with paired beverages. Piese by TheraPie.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Meat Bingo, 7 p.m.
A meat-themed Bingo night. Prizes include local lamb, pork and Wagyu beef.
Tickets: $13.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Brewing Co.
Graduate Recital: Mary Dredger, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Presence of Absence: Gordon Parks Through an Empathetic Lens, 7:30 p.m.
Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective in concert, under the direction of Andrew F. Scott and Matthew Gaynor.
Tickets: Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or via McCain Ticket Office phone, 785-532-6428.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
AsterHouse Design and Furnish Warehouse Sale, 8 a.m.
Also 8 a.m.-8 p.m. April 9, and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. April 10.
409 Poyntz Ave.
Nature Together: Calls and Sounds, 9-10 a.m.
Hear the sounds of nature. Wear sun protection and refillable water bottles as necessary. Pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Also 9-11 a.m. April 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 312 S. Third St.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Baylor, noon.
Waco, Texas.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
Drive-up food distribution event. Walk-up is available.
Parking lot C-1 of Peters Recreation Complex.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 2 p.m. April 9.
Lubbock, Texas.
Film: Jumanji: The Next Level (Rated PG-13), 7 p.m. No cost viewing.
Also 7 p.m. April 9.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Music Honors Recital and Awards Ceremony, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
K-State Open House, all day.
K-State campus.
Easter Egg Hunt and Food Drive, 8:45 a.m.
Bring non-perishable food items for the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Families can also enjoy a puppet show, snacks and crafts.
Bring your own baskets or bags.
Arrive by 9:15 a.m. to register.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Expedition Asia Grand Opening, 9 a.m.
Crafts and performances, as well as tortoise feedings.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Kansas City Tournament, 10 a.m.
Kansas City, Missouri.
Magical Unicorn Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.
Emma the Unicorn will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Senior Recital: Sage Williams, 1:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Michael T. Brown and Friends, 7 p.m.
Saturday evening jazz. Show is 18 and older until 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N Roll, 7:30 p.m.
A tribute show.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.
Through March 31.
For additional information on the self-guided tour: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Columbian Artist Group Exhibit.
Through April 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.
Through April 30.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.