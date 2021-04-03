K-State Rowing vs Sunshine State Invitational, all day.
Sarasota, Florida.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Kansas, all day.
Manhattan.
Fancy Creek Trail Races, 8 a.m.
Single track trail race. Choice of one loop or two loops, approximately 5 and 10 miles.
Tickets: $30-$35, via ChronoTrack.
Fancy Creek State Park, Randolph.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
The Easter Bunny will be hopping around the small business vendors from 9 a.m. to noon. Each vendor will have eggs hidden around their tables. Those who find eggs should take the contents, but leave the egg with the vendor. One egg per child, per table.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Easter Family Drive-Thru, 9 a.m.
Hy-Vee Parking Lot.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Bring a car and enjoy a cup of coffee and a donut while looking through the lot.
Also Featured Car Talk: 1981 DeLorean at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Kids Kanvas: Dinosaur, 10 a.m.
Paint and Sip: Dotted Flower at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Lakeside Starry Night at 6 p.m. April 9.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Parent and Child Workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pick a project and finish and create a piece of home decor. The Easter Bunny will hop by during the studio session. Recommended for ages 7 and older. Each child will receive a treat.
Ticket: $68 per adult, $25 per child, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Easter Weekend at Wonder Workshop, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Play Easter-themed games and craft with the staff.
Registration: wonderworkshop.org/events.
Wonder Workshop, 506 S. Fourth St.
Manhattan Housing Authority Spring Cleanup, 10:30 a.m.
Volunteers needed to clear out items left behind in a few public housing apartments so new tenants can move in next month. Volunteers will move medium to large items onto a trailer or in the dumpster. Lunch provided.
Flint Hills Place.
Walk the Bunny Trail, 11:30 a.m.
Similar to the Trunk or Treat Halloween set-ip, bring kids and their baskets and walk the bunny trail for eggs and treats.
The Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Live music: No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m.
Tables will be spaced and set up for groups up to four.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Hoppin’ in the Hops Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 6:30 p.m.
Adults 21 and older can play for a chance to win over $1,000 worth of prizes. One drink and a T-shirt are included with ticket purchase. Bring a flashlight or charged phone to hunt in the dark. Eggs per person will be limited. Dress appropriately for the weather, as the hunt will be outside. Undercover will perform.
Tickets: $42 per person, ahfarm.ticketspirce.com/hoppin-in-the-hops
A & H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
SUNDAY
Easter.
Open Trail Days and Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Woodcock Walk, 6:30 p.m.
K-State biologists Dan Sullins and Bram Verheijen will lead small groups into the Willis prairie to seek out the American Woodcock, which passes through Kansas in early spring.
No cost but registration required. Bring binoculars and a flashlight if needed.
Tickets: eventbrite.com, search Woodcock Walk or through the Facebook event.
Prariewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at MU Tiger Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Columbia, Missouri.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Arkansas — Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Guest piano recital, 7:30 p.m.
Igor Lipinski will perform. Performances are limited to 50 people, so arrive early.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Garden Hour: Raised Bed and Container Gardening, noon.
Lyon County Extension Horticulture Agent Travis Carmichael will present.
Registration: hnr.k-state.edu.
Wine Down Wednesday Minis, 6 p.m.
Also Friday Night Flight Pick Your Project at 7 p.m. April 9; Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. April 10; and Cornhole and Bag Set Workshop at 6:30 p.m. April 10.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
THURSDAY
K-State Open House, all day.
This year’s event is three days and virtual.
All day Friday and Saturday as well.
For more information: k-state.edu/openhouse/
K-State Track and Field at Jim Click Combined Events, all day.
Also Friday and Saturday.
Tucson, Arizona.
Film: Soul, all day.
Watch the Pixar movie from home. A link to watch the film will be posted at 8 a.m., with access through 11 p.m. Sunday.
Livestream conversations: Mapping the Future of Tallgrass Prairie Landscapes, 5:30 p.m.
K-State grasslands biologist Zak Ratajczak and Beach Museum of Art designer and data visualization programmer Luke Dempsey will present their work.
Registration: beach.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Tips for Shade Garden Plants, 6 p.m.
K-State Extension Master Gardener Kathy Bagwell will discuss.
Registration: 316-261-8500 or via the Wichita Public Library website.
Via Zoom.
Live music: Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Baylor, all day.
Manhattan.
Coffee Hour: Egypt, 4 p.m.
International Student and Scholar Services hosts a forum for international students to showcase their home countries.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Longhorn Network, KMAN.
Also April 10 at 2:30 p.m. and April 11 at 1 p.m.
Austin, Texas.
After Hours: NBA 2k21 Tournament, 7 p.m.
Winners of the team tournament will receive prizes. Open to K-State students, staff, faculty and alum. Registration required. Play on PlayStation or Xbox.
Registration information: kstateupc.com/our-events/
Back to the ’80s, 7:30 p.m.
Bring some 80s trivia knowledge as modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time and finds herself navigating the past.
Tickets: $80 for a four-person table, $120 for a six-person table, columbiantheatre.com or 456-2029.
Also Saturday and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., and April 16-18 and April 23-25 at the same times.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego
SATURDAY
K-State Women’s Rowing at Tulsa Tri, all day.
Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Iowa State, noon.
Buser Family Park.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Begin a self-directed activity reading story. Starting at the library, walk with your children downtown while reading pages of “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard in the windows of downtown businesses. After completing the walk, the first 250 families will receive a free copy of the book. Suggested for preschoolers through second graders with their families.
March 5-May 2.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit.
For information and reservations: thevollandstore.com
Through April 25.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Explore Wabaunsee County.
Download a map of historic attractions in the area and spend the day driving around.
Through April 24.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
“In search of light and Simplicity”
Cassias Gallery, Regnier Hall.
Through April 9.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.