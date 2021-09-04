Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kids Kanvas: Magical Wizard, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Tree of Life at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape at 6 p.m. Sept. 10; Kids Kanvas: Peacock at 10 a.m. Sept. 11; and Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Eclectic Charm Outdoor Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
K-State Football vs. Stanford, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
Clear the shelters, 1-5 p.m.
Join T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in clearing the shelter. Pets will be available at a reduced adoption rate.
T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
Pick Your Project, 1:30 p.m.
Also Castello Cheese Mini Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; FriYay Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.; and Donuts and DIY Porch Planter or Double Sided Porch Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Sept. 11.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.
Also vs. San Diego State at 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, Sunny 102.5, k-statesports.com.
Santa Barbara, California.
Live music: Jayme Green, 2-5 p.m.
Also Scott Fowler 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
SUNDAY
Live music: Susan Sings, 10 a.m.-noon.
Susan Hancock, Wayne Goins and Rick Smith will perform laid-back jazz.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Colorado State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Mountain West Network, kstatesports.com
Fort Collins, Colorado.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, sun and bug protection, and bring water, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Labor Day.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Also noon-6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
WEDNESDAY
Beach Film Club: Dark Days, 7:30 p.m.
Watch the 2000 documentary, then join in for a virtual discussion. Watch on Pluto, Tubi, Amazon, YouTube or Google Play.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 per team, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Involvement Expo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Opportunities for students to get involved in a campus-wide resource fair.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Career Chat, noon-1 p.m.
Leah Gaines, a December 2020 graduate with a degree in architectural engineering, will discuss. Lunch is provided to students who attend in person. RSVP required by Sept. 3.
Hale Library, room 109.
The Manhattan, Bourbon and Blues, 5:30 p.m.
The Manhattan Cocktail Competition and bourbon tasting, with live blues band and food. For Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tickets: $150-$5,000, 4kidssake.org.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: B1G+, kstatesports.com.
West Lafayette, Indiana.
Concert on the Patios, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Grateful Dudes will perform.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Ohio, 7 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Adult and Teen Craft Night: Barn Quilts, 7 p.m.
Each person will design and paint a 12x12 piece of plywood to take home. Supplies provided. Masks recommended.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Get Vaccinated Raffle, 7 p.m.
Show proof of full vaccination for a chance to win prizes, including an autographed football helmet from K-State. One entry per person. Winners do not have to be present to win, but must answer the phone within five minutes.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Try pies from Therapie with specialty cocktails from the bar.
Tickets: $30 per person, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
9/11 Day of Remembrance: 20th Anniversary Event, 5 p.m.
A family night with first responder vehicles, activities for kids, food trucks, vendors and more. The Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony begins at 7 p.m. with Lt. Col. Robert Darling (USMC, Ret.) as he shares his experience in the White House bunker on 9/11/2001.
City Park.
Purple Power Play, 5-9 p.m.
Blue Earth Plaza, 315 S. Third St.
Wildstock 2021, 6 p.m.
DJ Krys, Ben Chaverin and The Black Creatures will perform, followed by headliner Spencer Sutherland.
Bosco Student Plaza.
Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Peacock at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Distant Mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Blue Llama at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Loyola Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Movie: Sound of Metal (rated R), 8 p.m.
Free with K-State student ID. Showing will include subtitles.
Also Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Fresno State, 11 a.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Football vs. Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Harmony Junction, 7 p.m.
Fan favorites North Forty and Uncle Steve play the lobby concert series.
No tickets, but $10 cover at the door.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Chris Willey.
Through Oct. 9.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sundquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kyle Selley and Ben Parks and Otto Chanyakorn.
In Kirmser Gallery: Saturated Subconscious by Ben Parks and Kyle Selley.
In the Clarenburg Foyer: Ambience by Otto Chanyakorn.
Through Sept. 26.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.