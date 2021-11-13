Buttons and Bows, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Handcrafted items in many mediums, as well as a bake sale and Buttons and Bows Sloppy Joes.
Admission: $2, with eligibility to win a handmade quilt.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Downtown MHK Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
More than 15 businesses downtown will be participating in a kickoff to the holiday season.
Downtown Manhattan.
K-State Football vs West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, ksportsports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Saturday Crafternoon, 1 p.m.
Also, Ornament Workshops at 3:30, 4:15, 5 and 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, and Saturday Night Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Nov. 20.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Crocheters of Manhattan, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Bring a crochet hook and yarn to make hats, blankets or other projects for babies, kids and adults. Hook sizes between H and K preferred.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2812 Marlatt Ave.
Live music: Sierra Band, 7-10 p.m.
American Legion Post 17, 114 McCall Road.
Clear the Cellar, 7:45 p.m.
Members-only event, with tastings of nearly three dozen bottles of wine. Cristina Milostan will serve as wine consultant.
Tickets: via Eventbrite.
324 Speakeasy, 324 Houston St.
Live music: EZ Answers, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Also 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wrap It Up Opening Reception, 2-5 p.m.
Browse the galleries, filled with works from nearly 90 local and regional artists.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Adult Grateful Wreath class, 3:45 p.m.
IeDiscoveries, 2017 Vanesta Place, Ste. 118.
Night of Lights, 5 p.m.
Restaurant dining platform light competition in downtown Manhattan. Use the QR code at each platform through the end of the month to vote for a favorite. Trophies awarded December 1.
Downtown Manhattan.
12 Drinks of Christmas, 5 p.m.
Holiday pub crawl. Complete the pub crawl and receive a 12 Drinks of Christmas commemorative glass.
Tickets: $10 to purchase an exclusive holiday beverage at 13 locally owned restaurants and bars.
Downtown Manhattan.
Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.
Smoking H’s Meat will serve food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chiefs vs. Raiders game.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Recital: Senior Clarinet, 6 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Recital: Trumpet Ensemble and Horn Choir, 7:45 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball, 4 p.m.
Also 6:30 p.m. vs. North Carolina A&T.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
TUESDAY
ReadMHK Book Discussion: Native Authors, 7-8 p.m.
Join a discussion highlighting Native American Heritage Month. Snacks provided.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com. Zoom is available for those who prefer.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Choir concert, 7:30 p.m.
K-State Concert Choir, Tenor-Bass Choir, In-A-Chord and Manhattan High School Chamber Choir will perform.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Omaha, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Recital: Emma Lansdowne, junior composition, 7:30 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Trombone and Flute Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
Also 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Festival of Trees, 6 p.m.
A live auction event to fund the Flint Hills Volunteer Center programs.
Tickets: $55, 32auctions.com/fhvcfot2021. Live auction event is open to guests 21 and older.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Texas, 7 p.m.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Voice Studio: Amy Rosine, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Hills.
Recital: Chamber Sticks and Strings, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Faculty Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Moonstruck, 6 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice, and paint a canvas to display at home.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball at NC State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ACCNX, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Raleigh, North Carolina.
BirdHouse Music: Justin Roth, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12-18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Tanner Usrey with Them Dirty Roses, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Football vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Indoor StoryWalk: Hungry Bird, all day.
Visit the Children’s Room, pick up a map and colored pencil, and find the pages of Hungry Bird by Jeremy Tankard around the room. Then, visit the Children’s Desk for a prize at the end.
Nov. 1-30.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Wrap It Up Art Exhibit and Sale.
Mondays: 12-6 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 12-5:30 p.m.
Saturdays: As announced.
Sunday: By appointment.
Through Dec. 24.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Holly Wilson: Upturned Flower that Travels.
Nov. 6 through Dec. 6.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: Lisa Grossman: In the Open.
Nov. 13 through Dec. 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraw’s. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.