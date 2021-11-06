Celebrate Preschoolers Book Giveaway, 10 a.m.-noon.
Celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month by grabbing a free book for children ages 0-5, and sign up for Dolly Parton Imagination Library and 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
For other events and more information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Girls Day Out, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shopping and giveaways.
Black Jack Hills, 13450 Chapman Road, Saint George.
Unicorn Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Meet Emma, the unicorn.
Other farm activities like corn pit, giant slide and more are also available.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Football at Kansas, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Tread Talk: Military Month, 11 a.m.-noon.
Robert Smith of the Ft. Riley Museums will discuss military vehicles and uniforms.
Tickets: regular museum admission, members attend for free.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Board Gaming, 2-6 p.m.
Bring a game from home or try one from the board game library.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Paint and Sip: Mama Bear, 6 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice, and paint a canvas to display at home.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 7 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice and create a new piece of home decor with step-by-step instructions provided.
Tickets: $68+, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: BPM Trio, 7:30 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
JCLT presents: Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
The story-telling of ABBA music brought to life through a mother, daughter and a journey to discover who’s the father.
Also 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: The Steel Woods with the Wilder Blue, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Senior Recital, 3 p.m.
Crystal Rathburn will perform clarinet.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m.
Cajun music concert to celebrate the McCain Auditorium renovation.
Tickets: No cost, first come, first serve. Call the box office, 785-532-6428, or go in person.
McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz.
Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave.
TUESDAY
It’s Fall Y’all, noon-1:30 p.m.
Get crafty with pumpkin painting, wreath making and more. Warm apple cider and cinnamon rolls while supplies last.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Graduate Student Coffee Chat with Dean Petrescu, noon-1 p.m.
Express concerns, ask questions and share experiences with Graduate School leaders.
Eisenhower Hall, room 118.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: BIg 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wildcat Live panel: Housing and Dining 101, 7 p.m.
Leaders from K-State Housing and Dining will help prepare future Wildcats for living in the residence Halls.
Register: k-state.edu/parentsandfamily/wildcat-live.
Chamber Music Recital, 7:30 p.m.
K-State Tuba Euphonium Ensemble, K-State Bassoon Ensemble and K-State Clarinet Ensemble will perform.
All Faiths Chapel.
Collegiate Chorale, Advanced and University Treble Choirs, 7:30 p.m.
Register for free admission: simpletix.com/e/featuring-ksu-collegiate-chorale-advanced-tickets-80262.
First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Science on Tap, 7 -8 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Beach Film Club: Women and American Identity, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Watch shorts by Asian-American, Indigenous, Black and Latina female filmmakers, then join in on a discussion led by Shannon Skelton, assistant professor at K-State School of Music, Theatre and Dance.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
THURSDAY
Veterans Day
Flint Hills Veterans Day Parade, 9:30-11 a.m.
Poyntz Avenue between Manhattan Town Center and City Hall.
Veterans Day Daytime Mini Sign Workshop, 10:30 a.m.
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday; DIY Pillow Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Saturday Crafternoon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Music Program Student Showcase Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Caring for Curry, 5:30 p.m.
Talk by Kenneth Be, paintings conservator in conjunction with Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Volleyball vs Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, k-statesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
JCLT presents: Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
The story-telling of ABBA music brought to life through a mother, daughter and a journey to discover who’s the father.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Two Original One Acts, 7:30 p.m.
KSU graduate students in the Drama Therapy Program wrote and will stage Illusions of Hope and Despair and The Ups and Downs of Tom.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
FRIDAY
Sewing Basics Workshop: Tools and Stitches, 1 p.m.
Learn how to use a sewing machine to make different types of stitches and learn must-haves for sewing. No experience needed.
Reservations: email Jeff Sheldon, jsheldon@k-state.edu.
Also a session at 2:30 p.m.
Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab, Hale Library. Meet on the first floor.
K-State Women’s Basketball, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Paint and Sip: Thankful Pumpkins, 6 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice, and paint a canvas to display at home.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MARVELous Dessert Theater, 7-9 p.m.
Dress as a Marvel character, eat themed superhero cookies and cupcakes, and play games. Then, enjoy an improv show by K-State’s On The Spot improv club before the Black Widow movie showing.
Open to K-State students, faculty and staff. No admission required. Face coverings required.
Union Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Film: Black Widow (PG-13), 9-11 p.m.
No cost with K-State student ID. Showings will have subtitles.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday in Forum Hall.
Main Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
All Together Now, 7:30 p.m.
A musical revue featuring songs from several popular Broadway musicals.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $20, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
All Together Now, 7:30 p.m.
A musical revue featuring songs from several popular Broadway musicals.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets: $10-$20, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
In-A-Chord, 7:30 p.m.
A Capella concert featuring songs from various artists.
Tickets: kstatechoirs.simpletix.com/.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: The Great Divide, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Buttons and Bows, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Handcrafted items in many mediums, as well as a bake sale and Buttons and Bows Sloppy Joes.
Admission: $2, with eligibility to win a handmade quilt.
Seven Dolars Catholic Church, 306 S. Juliette.
Downtown MHK Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
More than 15 businesses downtown will be participating in a kickoff to the holiday season.
Downtown Manhattan.
K-State Football vs West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, ksportsports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
ONGOING
Indoor StoryWalk: Hungry Bird, all day.
Visit the Children’s Room, pick up a map and colored pencil, and find the pages of Hungry Bird by Jeremy Tankard around the room. Then, visit the Children’s Desk for a prize at the end.
Nov. 1-30.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Holly Wilson: Upturned Flower that Travels.
Nov. 6 through Dec. 6.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.