Kids Kanvas, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Blue Llama at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Ghostly Passage at 6 p.m. Sept. 17; Kids Kanvas: Monkey at 10 a.m. Sept. 18; and Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Donuts and DIY Porch Planter or Double Sided Porch Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Grandparents Day Adult and Child Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday; DIY Tote Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday; FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; and Good Morning Mini Sign Workshop at 9 a.m. Sept. 18.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Fresno State, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Clear the shelters, 1-5 p.m.
Join T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in clearing the shelter. Pets will be available at a reduced adoption rate.
T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 605 Levee Drive.
K-State Football vs. Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Harmony Junction, 7 p.m.
Fan favorites North Forty and Uncle Steve play the lobby concert series.
No tickets, but $10 cover at the door.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
Fan Experience Jordy Nelson Legends Classic, 10 a.m.
Gates open at 10 a.m., Sponsor Game begins at 11 a.m., Home Run Derby begins at noon and Legends Game begins at 1 p.m.
Tickets: $6.25-$75, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, sun and bug protection, and bring water, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Siento y Vivo Flamenco Performance, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
No cost performance from the Kansas City-based ensemble featuring Melinda Hedgecorth, Bea Bledsoe, Antonio Rojas, Rich Wheeler and John Currey.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Movies on the Grass, 8 p.m.
Watch the first two episodes of Peacock’s new show, Rutherford Falls. Then a creator and writer for the series, Sierra Teller Ornelas, will join in a conversation.
Leadership Studies Building, Townhall.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at Sam Golden Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Denton, Texas.
Blood Drive, 1:30-6:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Wildcat Dialogues, 6-8 p.m.
All first-year and first-time-on-campus-students at K-State will discuss and engage in dialogues about culture and differences.
Also 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Via Zoom.
TUESDAY
Graduate student Coffee Chat with the Dean, noon-1 p.m.
K-State graduate students can join informal sessions with Graduate School leadership.
Eisenhower Hall, room 118, or via Zoom.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: SEC Network+, KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.
Columbia, Missouri.
Laundry Love, 5-9 p.m.
Bring ready to go laundry, and receive up to five loads of laundry per person. Volunteers do not assist in loading, transferring or unloading.
Sud’s Y’r Duds Laundromat, 1431 Anderson Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Flint Hills Job Fair, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Local businesses and organizations hiring a variety of roles, including full and part time.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Garden Hour: Composting with Worms, noon-1 p.m.
Scott Eckert, Harvey County horticulture extension agent, will discuss vermicomposting.
Register: hnr.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Little Apple Duck Dash, 5-8 p.m.
Three winners will be selected for prizes, including a 1 year lease of a Nissan Frontier Truck. Winners at 7:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, 220 S. Fifth St.
Gallery conversation with Doug Barrett, 5:30 p.m.
Join Barrett, a photographer and videographer based in Manhattan, who is creating a portrait of the Yuma Street community and documenting the Black Lives Matter movement in Kansas. Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom or in-person at the Beach Museum.
Pickleball Open Play and Tournament, 5:45 p.m.
Sign up for a guaranteed three games. Open doubles and co-rec teams.
Register online: mhkprd.com or bit.ly/3y2sv4g, $15.
Nothing About Us Without Us, 7 p.m.
Debra Bolton, Brandon Haddock and LaVerne Bitsie-Baldwin will cover historical myths of Native and Indigenous lives.
Register: events.k-state.edu or tinyurl.com/ksfbpanelsept16.
Bluemont Room, K-State Student Union.
Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m.
The Grammy-nominee will perform.
Tickets: $14.50-$129, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Weber State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.
Also 1 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Rob Regier Memorial Golf Tournament, 1-7 p.m.
An awards banquet, steak dinner and silent auction.
Registration: $150 per person, teams of four. cancer.k-state.edu.
Colbert Hills Golf Course, 5200 Colbert Hills Drive.
State of the University Address, 3:30-5 p.m.
President Richard Myers will present.
Livestream: k-state.edu/facsen/sou/2021.html.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
September Stroll in the K-State Gardens, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Family activities, music, garden item raffel and more.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison.
Concert on the Patios, 6:30 p.m.
American Idol contestant Makayla Brownlee will perform.
Tickets: $5 per person. Seating is limited, chairs and blankets are encouraged.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Movie: Cruella (rated PG-13), 8 p.m.
Free with K-State ID. Showings include subtitles.
Also Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State 2021 Family Day, all day.
For full schedule: k-state.edu/parentsandfamily/familyday/
K-State.
K-State Choirs’ All-State Prep Day, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
HIgh school students auditioning for the Kansas All-State Choir can rehearse with other students, and K-State faculty to learn the all-state audition music.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Kids Studio: Spider Web Weaving, 10-11 a.m.
Children, geared toward ages 5-10, ;will learn about the Ferrari Spider and use looms and yarns to weave a design.
Tickets: $10 per child for supplies. First 20 participants. One parent must remain at the MDCC.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
KSU Family Day/Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Beach Museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a Gordon Parks Book giveaway.
Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Football vs. Nevada, 1:05 p.m.220 S. Fifth St.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Beer, Bands and Barks, 6-9 p.m.
Tickets: $25 in advance, $50 at the door.
A&H Farms, 1374 Collins Lane.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Chris Willey.
Through Oct. 9.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kyle Selley and Ben Parks and Otto Chanyakorn.
In Kirmser Gallery: Saturated Subconscious by Ben Parks and Kyle Selley.
In the Clarenburg Foyer: Ambience by Otto Chanyakorn.
Through Sept. 26.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraw’s. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.