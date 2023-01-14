K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Bronze I $ II Merengue Class, 1 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for those who take private lessons. No partner required, but minimal dance experience is necessary.
Also Beginner Waltz at 2 p.m.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.
Riley County police officers will show a few of their cars, including the BearCat and the K9 unit.
Midwest Dram Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on EPSN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
In Motion Dance Company: Winter Showcase, 4 p.m.
Tickets: $10, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Films for Friends of Sunset Zoo: Sing 2, 5:30 p.m.
Film starts at 6 p.m. Come in pajamas, bring blankets, pillows and more to make watching cozier.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: January Winter at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Happy Snowman at 10 a.m. Jan. 21, and Paint and Sip: Jack Frost at 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Blaster Wars, 6 p.m.
Pre-registration required. Eye protection and darts will be provided, but each child ages 5 to 13 needs to bring a blaster.
Tickets: $15-$18, paragonperformancesports.com/events-1/blaster-wars-7
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: EZ Pieces, 7 p.m.
The American Legion Pearce-Keller Post No. 17, 114 McCall Road.
Live music: Jonnie W., 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon-3 p.m.
No cost to attend.
Register: flinthillsbridalshow.com.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
MONDAY
Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Business hours may differ because of the holiday.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Arts and Crafts at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Basic Tech Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Pottorf Hall.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
Land Leasing Strategies for Women in Ag, 5:30 p.m.
Men are also welcome to attend. Each of the four sessions will focus on parts of farming, including soil conservation, crop-share, lease law and more.
Registration: $50, including meal and materials, https://www.agmanager.info/power-negotiation-communication-land-leasing-strategies-midwestern-ag-women .
Riley County Public Works, 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Women in Business: Resolution Rendezvous, 5:30 p.m.
Registration: $35-$45, 776-8829, online or by email.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
THURSDAY
80s and 90s SINGO, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Parks N Pints. Prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
This month’s guests: Tabor Rucker, George Lerous, and Aliyah Stephens.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Larry McCray, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$79, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs DeLoss Dodds Invitational, all day.
Also Jan. 21.
Manhattan.
Conversation with Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, 10:30 a.m.
A discussion of the past, present and future of land-grant universities.
Regnier Hall, Regnier Forum.
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a lunch and learn about what’s been going on in the Kansas legislature.
Questions: Sue Peterson, kstategr@k-state.edu.
K-State Student Union, Room 224.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Game Night, 6 p.m.
Play games like, UNO, checkers, cards, Say Anything, or bring your own.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
A local group of women will teach their favorite board games.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs North Florida, all day.
Boca Raton, Florida.
Free Throw Competition, 9 a.m.
Boys and girls ages 9 to 14; participants must bring proof of age. Winners move onto the regional level.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
All levels yoga.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-january-21st/664.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU/2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Bronze I and II Rumba Class, 1 p.m.
No partner necessary, but minimal dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Argentine Tango at 2 p.m.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 4 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: We Are Branches and the Box Turtles, 6 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Family Movie Night, 7 p.m.
A viewing of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Bring seating, pillows or whatever to make watching comfortable. Popcorn available.
Randolph VFW.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Jason Needham, That Was Then.
Through Feb. 11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.