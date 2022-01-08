K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Women’s Basketball at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
In Motion Dance Recital, 6 p.m.
In Motion: Show Us Your Glow recital.
Tickets: $10, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Winter, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Jack Frost at 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Kids Kanvas: Owl at 10 a.m. Jan. 15, and Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette at 6 p.m. Jan 15.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon-4 p.m.
Fashion show and giveaways, free to attend.
Pre-register: flinthillsbridalshow.com.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Sunday FUNday Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pick a project, get instructions and create a new piece of home decor. Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Auditions: The Book of Will, 7-9 p.m.
Fill out an audition form online before the audition, manhattanarts.org.
Also 7-9 p.m. Monday.
The Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Bring your yarn project and work with other yarn artists.
For more information and additional events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
You Inherited the Farm… Now What?, noon.
A five-part Zoom series to help understand the business of farm ownership.
Register: riley.k-state.edu.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs TCU, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Coffee Shop Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
KC Olson will present: Summer Range Burning and Sericea Lespedeza Control.
The Farmhouse, 212 S. Broadway St., Riley.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Hawaii, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Honolulu, Hawaii.
How I Met Your Mother Trivia, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, with prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Track and Field at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Meet the Artists, 5-7 p.m.
Meet Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke before the exhibit opens on Saturday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Tread Talk: Route 66, 11 a.m.
Doug Meloan will discuss the Historic Route 66.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.
See the BearCat armored vehicle and the K9 unit while officers answer questions.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Chili Cook-Off, 5 p.m.
Bring a crockpot between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tasting and judging from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 for entry. $1 to judge, $1 per bowl after winners are announced. Mini cornbread muffins, shredded cheese and sour cream available for additional purchase.
Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.
Judges will try to guess the singers in disguise.
Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.
Through Feb. 12, 2022.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.