K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Morgantown, West Virginia.

K-State Women’s Basketball at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Morgantown, West Virginia.

In Motion Dance Recital, 6 p.m.

In Motion: Show Us Your Glow recital.

Tickets: $10, columbiantheatre.com.

The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.

Paint and Sip: Pastel Winter, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Jack Frost at 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Kids Kanvas: Owl at 10 a.m. Jan. 15, and Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette at 6 p.m. Jan 15.

Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

SUNDAY

Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon-4 p.m.

Fashion show and giveaways, free to attend.

Pre-register: flinthillsbridalshow.com.

Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.

Sunday FUNday Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m.

Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Pick a project, get instructions and create a new piece of home decor. Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Auditions: The Book of Will, 7-9 p.m.

Fill out an audition form online before the audition, manhattanarts.org.

Also 7-9 p.m. Monday.

The Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

MONDAY

Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.

Bring your yarn project and work with other yarn artists.

For more information and additional events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

TUESDAY

You Inherited the Farm… Now What?, noon.

A five-part Zoom series to help understand the business of farm ownership.

Register: riley.k-state.edu.

K-State Women’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

WEDNESDAY

K-State Men’s Basketball vs TCU, 8 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

THURSDAY

Coffee Shop Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-noon.

KC Olson will present: Summer Range Burning and Sericea Lespedeza Control.

The Farmhouse, 212 S. Broadway St., Riley.

K-State Women’s Tennis at Hawaii, 6 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.

Honolulu, Hawaii.

How I Met Your Mother Trivia, 7 p.m.

Teams of no more than four, with prizes for the top three teams.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

FRIDAY

Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.

Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.

K-State Track and Field at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, 3 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.

Lawrence, Kansas.

Meet the Artists, 5-7 p.m.

Meet Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke before the exhibit opens on Saturday.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

SATURDAY

K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Tread Talk: Route 66, 11 a.m.

Doug Meloan will discuss the Historic Route 66.

Regular museum admission applies.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Lubbock, Texas.

Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.

See the BearCat armored vehicle and the K9 unit while officers answer questions.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

Chili Cook-Off, 5 p.m.

Bring a crockpot between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tasting and judging from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 for entry. $1 to judge, $1 per bowl after winners are announced. Mini cornbread muffins, shredded cheese and sour cream available for additional purchase.

Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 American Legion, 114 McCall Road.

The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.

Judges will try to guess the singers in disguise.

Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.

The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

ONGOING

Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.

Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.

Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”

Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.

Through Feb. 12, 2022.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Measurement Rules.

Through May 8, 2022.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.

Through February 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.

Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.

Every Tuesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Poker Night, 7 p.m.

Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.

Every Wednesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.

Call for information: 587-4504.

Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.

