K-State Rowing at Hornet Invitational, all day.
Also Sunday.
Sacramento, California.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
St. Patrick’s Day Road Races, 10 a.m.
Runners choose between a 10k and 2 mile run or walk.
Register: manhattanrunningco.com.
Aggieville.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 1 p.m.
Aggieville.
Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Mini Tray and Charcuterie Workshop at 6:30 p.m. March 25 and Saturday DIY Pick YOur Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. March 26.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com.manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Morehead State, 4 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Colors of Dusk at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Window of the Seasons at 6 p.m. March 25; Kids Kanvas: Peacock at 10 a.m. March 26; and Paint and Sip: Nighttime Forest Fire at 6 p.m. March 26.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Evolution the Band, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park; K-State Kramer Dining Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; at the K-State Student Union at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pottorf Hall Tuesday; and 11 a.m. at Delta Upsilon, 1425 University Drive.
K-State Student Union.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Zoofari Tails Storytime at 10 a.m. Friday and more.
For more information and full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Gwyneth Walker, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Seuss-isms, 5-7 p.m.
All ages story and activities event highlighting life lessons with Dr. Seuss.
Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Air Force, 6 p.m.
Also 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
KSU String Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Track and Field at Texas Relays, 10 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats; kstatesports.com.
Also Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Austin, Texas.
Mid-Semester Check-In, 11:30 a.m.
Free workshop to reduce stress, free food and K-State giveaways.
Booths include Hale Library, Powercat Financial, College of Arts and Sciences and more.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Cash prizes.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Special Olympics Charity Raffle, 4 p.m.
Raffle begins at 8 p.m. Must be present to win. Prizes include K-State football helmet, MBC merchandise and more.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Kansas Ballet presents: Fairy Doll Ballet, 7 p.m.
The story of a young boy who works in a doll store, where the Fairy Doll comes to life.
Tickets: $5 at the door.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Voice Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Patricia Thompson’s voice studio recital.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: The Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $7, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Gallery: Meet the Artists, 5 p.m.
Meet the artists of the Columbian Artist Group. The exhibit is on display through April 9.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Night, 5:30 p.m.
Sign up begins at 5:30 p.m., performances begin at 6:30 p.m. Each performance can be between five and 10 minutes.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Casino Night, 6-10 p.m.
Charity event for Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
Tickets: $100, including event, dinner and drinks.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Baseball at TCU, 6 p.m.
Also at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Undermele Dinner Theatre, 6 p.m.
Enjoy food and troubadours before a showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Bosco Student Plaza, K-State Student Union.
Film: Monty Python and the Holy Grail (PG), 7 p.m. No cost showing with K-State ID.
K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY,
MARCH 26
Tallgrass Tribute, 8 a.m.
Runners choose between a 50K, 20-mile or 14K race around Konza Prairie.
Register: manhattanrunningco.com.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Polar Plunge, 10:30 a.m.
Plunge begins at noon.Entry: $75, plungeks.org.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
BBQ Drive-thru Lunch, 11 a.m.
Pulled pork sandwich, beans, chips, and a cookie. Free will donations.
Keats Community Center, 3193 Keats Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Tulsa, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.
Hear Levi Mabe, Jeremy Ricci and Rod Reyes perform.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.
Through March 31.
For additional information on the self-guided tour: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Columbian Artist Group Exhibit.
Through April 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.
Through April 30.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.