Record Store Day Part Deux, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Rumba Drop-In Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Paint and Sip: Aspen Shadow, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Summer Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday, and Paint and Sip: Independent Gnome at 6 p.m. Friday and Paint and Sip: Dawn’s Early Light at 6 p.m. June 25.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also DIY Cornhole Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday; WineDown Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday; and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. June 25.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Juneteenth.
Father’s Day.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Arbour Season, 4:30 p.m.
Lawn chairs encouraged.
Tickets: $5 cash, $7 credit.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Little Apple Pride Picnic, 5-9 p.m.
Sandwiches and soft drinks provided. Bringing a shareable dessert is encouraged.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
MONDAY
Juneteenth observed.
Business hours may differ.
TUESDAY
Baby Rhyme Time, 11 a.m.
Also Family Fun Storytime at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. June 25.
For more information and events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
THURSDAY
JCLT Summer Theater: Newsies Jr., 7 p.m.
An adaptation of the beloved musical.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science Demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Live theater: The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs, 7 p.m.
The trial showing there are two sides of the story.
Tickets: $12-$17, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Yesterday, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Garden Tour, 8 a.m.-noon
Visit area gardens.
Linda and Don Glaser, 1510 Wyndham Heights;
Roger and Kathy Lanksbury, 5508 Enclave Ridge Circle;
Christopher Renner, 508 Valley Drive;
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Garden, 1013 Brierwood Drive;
Steve and Jane Amy, 611 Adam Drive, Wamego; and
Kansas State University Garden, 1500 Denison Ave.
Sports Saturday: Get Fit, Have Fun, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coach Bill Snyder will sign copies of “My Football Life and the Rest of the Story,” with co-author D. Scott Fritchen at 1 p.m. Willie the Wildcat will be around from 11 a.m. to noon. Explore sports and learn about health and fitness.
Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.
More information to be announced.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through June 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes from Transfigurations: Reanimating the Past.
Through July 16.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.