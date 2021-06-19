Juneteenth.
Juneteenth: United in History and Hope, all day.
Celebrate Juneteenth with the Douglass Center.
The day kicks off with a 5K at 8 a.m., followed by Zumba at Douglass park. The proclamation and welcome at Longs Park will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Unity Walk. Later in the day, see the Douglass Activity Center Mural Unveiling, have some barbeque, participate in an auction and car wash contest.
For more information: facebook.com/douglasscentermhk or mhkprd.com
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Power of Produce Club will also host new activities each week through August from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with a story time at 10 a.m. Kids can earn tokens to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kids Kanvas: Owl, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Wine Diva at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison at 6 p.m. June 25 and Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 6 p.m. June 26.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Watermelon Smash, 11 a.m.
Have you ever wondered if you could smash a watermelon with your thighs? For $5 you can find out and be entered to win prizes.
Foundation Sports Training Facility, 2800 Amherst Ave.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
Meet adoptable cats and dogs.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Juneteenth by the Lake Celebration, 1-9 p.m.
Live DJ, free food, games, water gun fights, vendors and more.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road.
Father’s Day Make and Take Card Crafts, 1-3 p.m.
No cost event for the kids to make a card for the father figure in their lives.
Center Court, Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Live music: No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m.
Also Jayme Green 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Date Night DIY, 6 p.m.
Also DIY with Dad Mini Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, Kids Camp at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Filled Succulent Box Workshop at 7 p.m. June 26.
Tickets: costs vary. boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Big Harry and the Back Alley Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468.
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
As a young woman approaches her wedding day, she realizes she doesn’t know her father, and who would walk her down the aisle.
Comedy ensues as she invites the three potential fathers from her mother’s past to the ceremony, without telling her mother.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Father’s Day.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Ladybug Release, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Help release ladybugs to get rid of the aphids. Admission includes ladybugs, a toy and all the farm activities.
Tickets: $12, aandhfarm.com
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Dads and Dogs, noon-3 p.m.
Bring the car, a lawn chair or just a father figure to enjoy a hot dog lunch. Hot dog lunch comes with a ticket purchase.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed.No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave., and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
TUESDAY
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Paws on the Patio, 6 p.m.
Bring your pups and meet some from Purple Power Animal Welfare Society.
AJ’S NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ every other Wednesday. Get a punch on the punch card at all ten nights for a chance to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Concert on the Patios: Everyday Lights, 6:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
JCLT Summer Youth presents Disney’s Cinderella Kids, 7 p.m.
The timeless tale of a prince finding his princess, with help of a fairy godmother and some mice along the way.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs vary, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Adult/Teen Tell Your Pandemic Tale, 7-8 p.m.
Join the writing workshop to tell what you did, learned or struggled with during the last year.
Registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Arts in the Park: Departure Band, 8 p.m.
Hear the classic rock band out of Topeka perform.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Pride Picnic, noon-3 p.m.
Blue Earth Plaza.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
6,214 Miles.
See painter Rita Guile’s exhibit about how humankind and nature coincide.
Through June 26.
Strecker Nelson West Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
MAC Community Studios Exhibit.
See art from members of the painting and clay studios, among others.
Through July 3.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities.
The exhibit commemorates the 30th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act and includes information of Riley County’s related history.
No cost.
Through July 11.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.