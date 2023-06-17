Juneteenth Community Festival, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Yoga, Unity Walk, and Community Festival. Performance by Kyla Jade at 7 p.m. in City Park.
For full schedule: manhattanjuneteenth.org.
Douglass Center Complex, 900 Yuma St.
Red Dirt Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Featuring music by Brandon Davis at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$500, ahfarm.ticketspice.com.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Ase’ Organization Juneteenth Celebration at the Lake, 1 p.m.
Donations appreciated.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
Beginner Foxy Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, no cost for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Saturday Crafternoon, 2 p.m.
Also DIY Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. June 24.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Tour De Taco, 3 p.m.
Bike to three places to get tacos. Bring a bike and helmet.
Tickets: $10 for three tacos and water.
Register: bikewalkmhk.com/tour-de-taco.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Father’s Day.
Business hours may vary.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 910:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Father’s Day at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free admission for fathers.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Father’s Day Grill and Chill, noon-8 p.m.
Bocce ball, badminton and more. Bring your own blankets or lawn chair.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Blvd.
Father’s Day Bash, 2-4 p.m.
Kids corner set up with activities from MHK Play Studios and snow cones from Joanna Jane.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Juneteenth.
Business hours may vary.
TUESDAY
Lattes with Leadership, 8 a.m.
Karen Hibbard will present.
Free for HYPE members, $5 for non-members: hypemhk.com
Brothers Coffee Co, 1437 Anderson Ave.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Established Business Leaders: After Hours Social, 5 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person, manhattan.org/27/Events.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paws on the Patio, 6 p.m.
Meet adoptable dogs from Purple PAWS.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Summer Themed Cookie Decorating Class, 6:30 p.m.
Decorate cookies with Amanda’s Cookie Colony.
Cost: $40, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Wayne Gottstine Band, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Arts in the Park: The Box Turtles and Dave Spiker, 8 p.m.
City Park.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave
Little Apple Pride Picnic, 3-6 p.m. First come, first served.
Anneberg Park, shelter 1.