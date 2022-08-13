Leonardville Hullabaloo, all day.
Parade, beer garden, BBQ and more. Raffles for beef, pork and a grill.
Full list of events and schedule: facebook.com/leonardbillepride.
Also all day Saturday.
Leonardville.
The Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food trucks, 70 tables, card grading and more. No cost entry.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Back-to-School Sip-N-Shop, noon-4 p.m.
Also live music with Ryan Klassen at 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Greg Pryor Baseball Talk, 3:30-5 p.m.
Former MLB infielder and World Series Champion will discuss his career and answer questions. Signed copies of his book and photos will be available.
Free to the public, limited seating available.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Clothes Swap, 5-8 p.m.
Bring a few pieces of any size adult or juniors clothing, shoes or accessories that can live a new life with someone else. A barter-style event.
A Thrifty Notion, 528 Riley Ave., Ogden.
Paint and Sip: Blue Flower, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Tuttle Creek at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: P-51 Mustang at 10 a.m Aug. 20, and Paint and Sip: Abstract Horse at 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Third Thursday Back to School Make and Take Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday; and Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Pink Fuzz and Plastique, 7 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Live music: Well Tempered Madness, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$18, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Bonnie and Clyde, 7:30 p.m.
The criminal love story, brought to the stage.
Tickets: $10-$20, manhattanarts.org
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Hoo Haw, 7:30 p.m.
Skits, songs and knee-slappers in a live music performance.
Also 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
School Ground Clean Up, 1-4 p.m.
Bring gloves, weeding tools or any handheld yard cleaning tools to help de-weed the yard before school starts.
Oliver Brown Elementary School.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also, Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. All-levels yoga led by Maris Deaver of Chapter Five Yoga. Donation of $10 suggested. Bring a yoga mat.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Well-Tempered Madness with Steve Fansler, 7 p.m.
Jazz, funk, blues and more.
Tickets: $10-$18, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Res Care, 809 Levee Dr., Ste. G.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Little Apple Pride Town Hall, 7-8:30 p.m.
Discuss the Little Apple Pride 2023 event.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Stitching Night Owls, 6:30 p.m.
Also Meadowlark Sr. Tech Drop In at 9 a.m. Thursday.
For a full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Half day, USD 383 school district.
National Thrift Store Day, 10 a.m.
Pick up a BINGO card, shop through the end of the month, and return them for a discount at the store of choice.
Cards available at: Habitat for Humanity ReStore, The Budget Store, Salvation Army, Curious Chameleon and Grandma’s Trunk.
THURSDAY
First Full Day of School, USD 383.
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Liquor Tasting, 6 p.m.
RSVP: lounge@bluemonthotel.com.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Burgers, Brews and Blues, 6 p.m.
Live performance by Dustin Arbuckle and The Damnations, burger buffet, desserts and more.
Tickets: $40 per person.
The DoughBro, 307 S. Seth Child Road.
Wagyu 101 Tasting Party, 6:30 p.m.
Multi-course sampling experience with presentations.
Free admission, but reservation required. Reservation: bit.ly/3A1bADj or search Eventbrite.
Booth Creek Wagyu, 519 McCall Road, Ste. 500.
K-State Soccer vs Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: M31 Acoustic, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Wade D. Brown, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Volleyball vs Wayne State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
A Flashback to the 80s Night, 6 p.m.
DJ Dave Lewis will spin music from the 80s. Those with birthdays in the decade receive a discount on drinks. Dress for the decade to enter a drawing for a gift card.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Flight Crew Coffee Acoustic Show, 7-9 p.m.
Flight Crew Coffee, 423 Poyntz Ave.
Hoo Haw, 7:30 p.m.
Skits, songs and knee-slappers in a live music performance.
Also 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Stoney LaRue with Cody Hibbard, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY,
AUGUST 20
K-State Dorm Move-In, all day.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
PetPOOLooza, 1 p.m.
Bring your pup to the City Park Waterpark for a chance to splash around and celebrate the end of summer. All dogs need proof of rabies vaccine and a city license. K-State VetMed will have rabies vaccines available for $10 per dog, and the City of Manhattan will have a booth for city licenses.
Cost: $15 suggested donation.
City Park Waterpark.
Drop In Foxtrot Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner needed.
Cost: $15 per person or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Hot Alma Nights, 2-7 p.m.
Annual car show, with vendors, and proceeds going to Relay for Life.
Alma.
MAC’s annual Fundraiser, 6:30-11 p.m.
DJ, dancing, dinner and more to raise funds for “Arts for All.”
Tickets: $80-$120, manhattanarts.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Philosophy of Lions with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Pancake Feed, 9 p.m.
Free pancakes, yard games and more to kickoff the school year.
Memorial Stadium.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through August 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m. Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.