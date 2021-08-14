Back-to-School Bike Swap, 1-4 p.m.
Bring a bike and take home a new bike. Flat tire replacement available on site. Bikes can also be donated.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow Street, Ogden.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 1-5 p.m.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for free to anyone 12 or older. Participants will earn a $15 mall gift card and 45 points for any elementary school for the mall’s Grand for Grade Schools event. Walk-ins welcome. Appointments: 785-565-6560.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Saturday Crafternoon, 2 p.m.
Also Sunday Funday Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. Sunday, Third Thursday Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Daytime DIY Pick Your Project at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Friends of Sunset Zoo’s Wine in the Wild, 5:30 p.m.
Stroll the trails with a sampling of wine and enjoy both live music and live animals.
VIP Reception begins at 5:30 p.m., general admission begins at 7 p.m. Masks required indoors.
Tickets: $50 for general admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Paint and Sip: Dotted Flowers, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Baby Owl at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Ocean Breeze at 6 p.m. Aug. 20; Paint and Sip: Cheery Succulent at 10 a.m. Aug. 21; and Paint and Sip: Lakeside Reflections at 6 p.m. Aug. 21.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Taylor Kline, 6:30 p.m.
Performance by Taylor Kline, food truck on site will be Smokin’ Wille’s BBQ.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Sunset Viewing, NuPenny Toy Stands, 7:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and picnic basket and watch the sunset as NuPenny emerges.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
“The Revolutionists,” 7:30 p.m.
Four women lose their heads in a girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution. Contains some strong language.
Tickets: $18, military and students, $12.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
“Hoo Haw,” 7:30 p.m.
An evening celebrating the arts.
Tickets: $25, military and student, $20.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Aug. 22.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
JCLT presents “Cinderella,” 7:30 p.m.
See the movie adapted for the stage in the Rodgers and Hammerstein version directed by Mica Stites.
Tickets: $13-$20 , jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28, and 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
K-State residence halls move-in begins, all week.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Riley County Health Department mobile clinic on the side at LABCo Restaurant and Market. The first 40 people vaccinated at the event will receive a $50 gift card to LABCo.
LABCo Restaurant and Market, 1110 Westloop Place.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Sunday in the Stream, 4-5:30 p.m.
Learn about macroinvertebrates and how they tell the health of the water. Kid-friendly, hands-on event. Participants should wear shorts and outdoor-friendly clothes. Bug spray and water shoes recommended.
No cost.
Prairiewood’s Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
Wildcat Creek Panel Series: Know Your Watershed, 6-7:30 p.m.
Bring a chair or blanket, and snacks for part one of a three part discussion on the Wildcat Creek watershed.
Panelists include: Samantha Estabrook, resiliency planner for the City of Manhattan; Laurie Harrison, Riley County Emergency Management; Aaron Apel, Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co. and trail advocate; Denise Kidder, Friends of the Kaw; Tim Keane, hydromorphologist, K-State Department of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Design.
No cost.
Prairiewood’s Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Paralandra, 8 p.m.
No cost.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointments: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Manhattan Town Center.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Yack and Yarn, 1:30 p.m.
Bring your project and work with other knitters and crocheters.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Garden Hour: Gardening with Beneficial Insects, noon-1 p.m.
Pam Paulsen, Reno County horticulture extension agent, will discuss the beneficial insects and how to keep them in the garden.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Downtown Farmer’s Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Night, 7 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Some prizes given for attendance at previous Bike Nights.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Slow Burn, 6-8 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Fall Gardening: Landscape Design, 6-7:30 p.m.
Barney Barnhard, Sedgwick County extension master gardener, will discuss how he transformed his landscape and how others can also change theirs.
Register: Wichita Public Library: 316-261-8500 or online.
Mark H. Bayer Book Signing and Presentation, 6:30 p.m.
The author of “An Overview of Motorcycle History in America: A Topical and Social Narrative” will present at 7 p.m.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Flatland Cavalry with Kyle Nix, 7 p.m.
Concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Weber State, 7 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: David Fletcher, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Live music: Saving Abel, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$30, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
Comedian Scott Shaffer will perform, hosted by Jeremy Ricci.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Lighting The Way Torch Run and 5K, 9 a.m.
A 5K and 1-mile run, followed by a pancake feed.
Register: $25, register.chronotrack.com/r/62213.
Anneberg Park, 3801 Anderson Ave.
Wildcat Weekend, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Kickoff the school year with a no cost visit for anyone with a current K-State student or faculty ID.
Also Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
PetPoolOoza, 1-4 p.m.
Bring your dog to splash around at the City park Waterpark. ID, rabies vaccine and city license required for entry. Rabies vaccines will be available at the KSU Vet Med trailer for $10. City licenses are available for $6 for altered animals, $24 for intact animals.
Suggested donation: $10.
City Park.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Country Night: Two Step’n Lessons and Concert, 5:30 p.m.
Learn two-step moves from Tim Gregory of the Ballroom Dance School at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert with No Good Johnny at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Through Aug. 29.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Charlotte Nickel Abstracts.
Through Sept. 5.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.