Back-to-School Vintage Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Northeast Kansas Thrift and Kemps Kloset will host an event for a wardrobe upgrade.
Also Aug. 28.
Public Hall patio, 1205 Moro St.
PetPoolOoza, 1-4 p.m.
Bring your dog to splash around at the City park Waterpark. ID, rabies vaccine and city license required for entry. Rabies vaccines will be available at the KSU Vet Med trailer for $10. City licenses are available for $6 for altered animals, $24 for intact animals.
Suggested donation: $10.
City Park.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Country Night: Two Step’n Lessons and Concert, 5:30 p.m.
Learn two-step moves from Tim Gregory of the Ballroom Dance School at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert with No Good Johnny at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
No cost bowling, 2-4 p.m.
Little Apple Pride will cover the cost of the lanes for families of all ages for a back to school celebration. Rent or bring bowling shoes.
Little Apple Lanes, 515 Richards Drive.
Act One: Introducing “Theatre at the Ruin,” 2-3:30 p.m.
Learn how your stories can become part of the script with theatre artist Beth Wynstra and scriptwriter and poet Mary Pinard. They’ll make a script and return in March to finalize the stories and audition actors.
Reservation to share stories: thevollandstore.com or 785-499-3616 and leave a message.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Open Trail Days, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
National Dog Day, 4-8 p.m.
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society and Liquid Art Winery will celebrate dogs at the winery.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Support Your Watershed: Wildcat Creek Panel Series, 6 p.m.
Part two of a three-part panel discussion series on the Wildcat Creek watershed.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State New Student Convocation, 6:30 p.m.
Students, faculty, staff and administrators gather to get an introduction to campus. Gates open at 6:30 and the event starts at 7 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Live music: Blackbird Fields and Headlight Rivals, 7 p.m.
Sales of CDs featuring bands who have played at the venue, with proceeds toward the medical bills of Wayne Gottstine of Split Lip Rayfield.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry.
Tickets: $10-$25, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
K-State fall semester begins
K-State Week of Welcome, all week.
Throughout the week, join the K-State community in welcoming students to campus. Tours of Hale each day.
Monday: Welcome Booths for drinks and snacks around campus, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Sophomore Social for people to meet their classmates in person for activities and prizes in the Ballroom at the K-State Student Union, 4-5 p.m.; Get the Scoop for a tour of Lafene Health Center and for well-being resources with free Call Hall ice cream, 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday: Be Well Be YOU@KSU for well-being resources in Coffman Commons, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 100-Year Celebration of Recreational Services for activities and ice cream at the Recreation Complex, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Events throughout the full week.
For more information and a full list: k-state.edu/welcome/wow/events
Yack and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Bring your yarn project and work with others.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
K-State Choirs’ University Sing, 12:30 p.m.
K-State students, faculty and staff are invited to sing on site. Music provided, and no preparation necessary. Snacks provided.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Theatre Auditions, 7 p.m.
Auditions for the theatre programs fall shows.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Wine and Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Jessa from Chapter Five Yoga will instruct an all-levels yoga practice in the vineyard.
Cost: $5 per guest, bring your own mat.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Teams of four. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required.
Tickets: $20 per team, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Fall Gardening: The Ultimate Guide to Fall Lawn Care, 6-7:30 p.m.
Matthew McKernan, horticulture agent from the K-State Research and Extension Office in Sedgwick County, will share keys to lawn health and a schedule to follow.
Register: 316-261-8500 or via Wichita Public Library’s website.
Via Zoom.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Colgate, 9 a.m.
Also vs Tulsa at 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shop gently used, vintage and antique furniture and more. Items displayed in a three-bedroom/two-bath cottage. Cash or credit card, or checks with a meadowlark address accepted. Masks required.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Meadowlark, 1217 Meadowlark Circle.
K-State Free For All Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Manhattan Public Library will be there to register students for their free library card and promote the library’s digital options.
Bosco Student Plaza.
MAC artist meet and greet, 5-7 p.m.
Meet the artists behind the Kyle Selley and Ben Parks and Otto Chanyakorn exhibit.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Parent’s Night Out, 6-9 p.m.
Little Apple Day Camp staff will have pizza, games, movies and activities for children ages 5 to 12 for parents to have a night out with no babysitter.
Register: $15 by noon.
Anthony Rec Center, 2415 Browning Ave.
Flint Hills Festival of Wines Dinner and Live Auction, 6:30-10 p.m.
A five-course meal with individual wine pairings, followed by a live auction.
Guests can access the online silent auction event beginning Aug. 22 through Aug. 27.
Tickets: $25-$1,000, goodshepherdhh.org.
KSU Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave.
Faculty recital: Colleen White, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Winter Dance Auditions, 8 a.m.-noon.
Nichols Hall.
Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s 5K/10K and Memorial Walk/Run, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program.
Individual and team prizes awarded.
Cost: $20-$40.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Fall Turf Care, 9 a.m.
Discussions on seeding, fertilization and weed management.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Rods at the Riverpond Car Show and Shine, 9 a.m.
Free entry for cars in the car show and those coming to see.
Tuttle Creek Reservoir, 5800 River Pond Road.
KAWnsas Fest, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Cars, music, cornhole and more.
First Street, St. George.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Water Fest: Wildcat Creek Series, 4-6 p.m.
The final of the three-part series on watersheds will include hands-on activities and information from community organizations.
Bring a chair or blanket, as well as snacks and refreshments.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
Back to School Bash and Corn Hole Tournament, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
The 80s cover band Undercover will perform. Some seating available, but bring a chair if desired. Bring a phone or flash light to get to and from seating.
Double elimination-style corn hole tournament, with top two teams receiving a payout.
Cash bar available.
Tickets: $10 in advance, plus $10 per person for the tournament.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Through Aug. 29.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Charlotte Nickel Abstracts.
Through Sept. 5.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kyle Selley and Ben Parks and Otto Chanyakorn.
In Kirmser Gallery: Saturated Subconscious by Ben Parks and Kyle Selley.
In the Clarenburg Foyer: Ambience by Otto Chanyakorn.
Through Sept. 26.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.