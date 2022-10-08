Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also DIY Doormat Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. More info at boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Board Gaming, 2-6 p.m.
Bring a game from home or use one from the game library.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3 p.m.
Live music, beer and more.
Tickets: goodshepheardhh.org.
Blue Earth Plaza.
EDM Dance Party, 6 p.m.
Featuring Botz&Bandz, RYG, TRIPPYSIPPYCJ, B2B Subsicc, and MYzellim. Ages 18 and older.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Jazz Trio, 6-8 p.m.
Bring your own chair, and food.
Tickets: $10 per person, free admission for children.
The Ruin at Volland, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Paint and Sip: Night Falls, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Konza Seasons at 3 p.m. Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday.
More info at uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Football at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Movie Screening: Little Satchmo, 7 p.m.
The story of Louis Armstrong’s secret daughter.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m.
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer at Baylor, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
Pre-Election Candidate Forum, 2-4 p.m.
Candidates from districts 51, 61, 64, 66, 67 and 68 have been invited to discuss.
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Indigenous Peoples Day.
K-State Indigenous Peoples Day, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Indigenous Kansas: Past, Present, and Future.
K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs ITF Pro Circuit 25K, all day.
All week.
Florence, South Carolina.
K-State Men’s Golf vs Oregon State Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Corvallis, Oregon.
K-State Women’s Golf vs Dale McNamara Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Basic Tech at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kids DIY: Pumpkin Spice at 4:30 p.m. Thursdsay and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Riley County offices, 115 N. Fourth St.
Also 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Wings and Strings, 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy wings while listening to the K-State Orchestra in the Union Ballroom.
K-State Student Union.
Henry C. Gardiner Global Food Systems Lecture, 7 p.m.
Beth Ford, CEO of Land O’Lakes will present.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
K-State Student Union.
State of the University Address, 3-4:30 p.m.
K-State Alumni Center.
Guided Konza Hike, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Wear appropriate shoes and clothing and bring a water bottle and explore the Konza.
Pre-registration required: flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Tickets: $8-$10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Middle East Speaker Series: Learning Arabic, Learning Culture, 5 p.m.
Arabic Instructor Thuria Mossa will present.
Morris Family Multicultural Student Center, room 204.
K-State Volleyball at Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Longhorn Network, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs ITA Central Region Championships, all day.
Also Friday and Saturday.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Cross-Country vs Weis-Crockett Invitational, TBD.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Prairie Garden Walks: Where Geology Meets Culture, 9:30 a.m.
A program for residents age 50 or older, as well as younger spouses and adult children.
Registration: flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726 or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Arbour Season, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
K-State Soccer vs Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Concert Band and Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
FRIDAY
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
Drive to the C-1 parking lot with an open vehicle door to receive fresh fruits and vegetables.
K-State Recreational Services, 101 Peters Recreation Complex.