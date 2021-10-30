K-State Football vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Friends of the Tuttle Creek State Park Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Drive through the Riverpond Park and get candy along the way.
Halloween Bash, 6 p.m.
Halloween movies, a costume contest, drinks and more.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday Pick Your Project, 7 p.m.
Also Halloween Party at 2 p.m. Sunday and FriYAY Pick Your Project at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Frankenstein, 7:30 p.m.
An adaptation by Austin Tichenor.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Halloween party, 7 p.m.
Costume contest and live music with Jenilee and the Riders. Open to the public.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Trunk-o-Treat and Car Show, 7:30 p.m.
Decorate the car, and bring a bowl of candy. Those setting up should arrive beginning at 6 p.m. Kids trick-or-treating begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Final Touch, 1741 Fair Lane.
Tony’s Swagtastic Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Finn’s Halloween Bash and Four year Anniversary Party, 8 p.m.
Giveaways, a costume contest, drink specials and more.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Boo’s and Booze, 9-11 p.m.
Costume party.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
SUNDAY
Halloween, all day.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
See under the hood of some of the cars in the museum.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Washburn, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Halloween Games in Hale, 2-6 p.m.
K-State Board Game Club and K-State Librarians will host themed board games. Costume contest and prizes, too.
Hale Library.
Organ Recital, 3 p.m.
The Manhattan chapter of the American Guild of Organists will perform. Masks required.
First United Methodist Church, Sixth and Poyntz avenue.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m.
Dress up and enjoy a bounce house and other activities. Meet some horses or ride one for 10 minutes for $5.
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, 3715 W. 69th Ave.
Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, 4-6 p.m.
Candy, games and more.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m.
First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Candy, games and more.
College Heights Baptist Church, 2320 Anderson Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Candy, hot dogs, games and more.
Westview Community Church, 615 Gillespie Drive.
Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
MONDAY
2021 Poinsettia and Amaryllis Sale, all day.
Online sales go through Nov. 12 with a mid-November pickup. In person sales at the K-State Gardens begin on Nov. 19.
Day of the Dead Altar, 9 a.m.
Bring a photo of your loved one to the altar to commemorate them for Day of the Dead. Pick up Tuesday.
Also film: Coco (PG), 6-8 p.m. Drinks and pan dulce provided.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Road, and noon-5:30 p.m. Manhattan Christian College, 1427 Laramie St.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Longest Drive Competition, 6:30 p.m.
Competition begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Chiefs football game at 7:15 p.m. Try and beat Patrick Mahomes longest drive, 347 yards.
Registration: $10 per team for six swings, mhkprd.com.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Pink Fuzz with Headlight Rivals, 8 p.m.
Proof of vaccination required.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
TUESDAY
General Election, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
For more information: rileycountyks.gov/128/Elections.
Indigenous Voices in Media: Telling Our Own Stories, 1:30 p.m.
Debra Bolton, Ohkay Owingeh/Diné/Ute and director of intercultural learning and academic success in K-State’s Department of Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs, will deliver “Indigenous Voices in the Media: Telling Or Own Stories.” A panel discussion will follow, including Audrey Swartz, University ARchives and Special Collections librarian and member of the Miami Nation, and Nate Armenta, assistant community coordinator for Housing and Dining Services and member of the Diné.
K-State Student Union Ballroom.
Flute Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Piano Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Piano music of Scott Joplin.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Garden Hour: Winter Interest in the Landscape, noon-1 p.m.
Hear from Lynn Loughary, Wyandotte County Extension Horticulture Agent, as she shares plants that provide year-round interest.
Via Zoom.
THURSDAY
Home: What Does it Look Like? Gordon Parks Responds, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Livestream conversation with Deborah Willis, chair of the department of photography and imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Pittsburg State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
JCLT presents: Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
The story-telling of ABBA music brought to life through a mother, daughter and a journey to discover who’s the father.
Also 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Frankenstein, 7:30 p.m.
An adaptation by Austin Tichenor.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Richt Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Percussion Studio Recital, 7::30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
FRIDAY
Book Signing: 100 Things to do in Kansas Before You Die, 1-4 p.m.
Roxie Yonkey will autograph copies of her book.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Coffee Hour: Ghana, 4 p.m.
Grab a coffee and learn about the geography and culture of Ghana.
For more information and log-in: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Fall World Series, 6 p.m.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Pittsburg State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Transyl-Mania, 7-8 p.m.
Transylvania High School — the school where children of movie villains learn the tricks of the trade — gets discovered by humans. Comedy ensues.
Tickets: $6-$12.
Also 3 p.m. Nov. 6.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Film: Eternals (PG-13), 7-9 p.m.
Tickets available Friday at noon in the Courtyard at K-State Student Union.
AMC Manhattan.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
K-State Football at Kansas, tbd.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Low Sensory Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
Enjoy the Discovery Center with adjusted lights and sounds before it opens to the public for the day. Good for those with sensory processing disorders. Pre-registration not required. Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Paint and Sip: Mama Bear, 6 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice, and paint a canvas to display at home.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: The Steel Woods with the Wilder Blue, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Indoor StoryWalk: Hungry Bird, all day.
Visit the Children’s Room, pick up a map and colored pencil, and find the pages of Hungry Bird by Jeremy Tankard around the room. Then, visit the Children’s Desk for a prize at the end.
Nov. 1-30.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Holly Wilson: Upturned Flower that Travels.
Nov. 6 through Dec. 6.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.