Recital: Ryan Nelson, clarinet, 2 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 people, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
Macramé Car Hanger Kit Giveaway, 11 a.m.
K-State students need to bring a student ID to receive the free goody bag to decorate a car or apartment.
Also, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
K-State Student Union, first floor.
TUESDAY
East, Drink and Be Merry de-stressor, noon-1:30 p.m.
Food and “merry mocktails” for the first 100 guests. Students will be entered to win a seasonal gift basket.
K-State Student Union courtyard.
Women Who Made History in Riley County, 7 p.m.
The coloring book project will feature drawings and information about 20 women who are no longer living but lived in Riley County and contributed to the community. Hilary Wahlen, project artist, will discuss her research and goals. Riley County History Museum Director, Cheryl Collins, and Curator of Design, Allana Parker, will also present.
Online event via Zoom.
Register: ufmprograms.org. No cost.
Recital: Guest artist Jamie Knight, piano, 7:30 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 people, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Taj Mahal livestream, 8 p.m.
Hear composer, vocalist and multi-award winner Taj Mahal’s first ever livestream performances. Tickets grant 48-hour access to the stream.
Tickets: $20-$150, mccain.k-state.edu/events/
WEDNESDAY
DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
THURSDAY
Free COVID-19 Testing, 11 a.m.
Free, drive-up testing held in CiCo Park in Manhattan every Thursday through the end of the year, except for the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. No appointment needed. Wear a mask and drive up from the Kimball/Candlewood driveway, following the signs to near Pottorf Hall.
Sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Let’s Talk Art: livestream conversation with China Marks, 5:30 p.m.
Artist China Marks will discuss her work “Monkey Boy and the Magic Beans” in the Beach exhibit “Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.”
Register: beach.k-state.edu. Discussion via Zoom.
FRIDAY
K-State graduate school commencement
Session 1: 8:30 a.m.
Session 2: 4 p.m.
Specific programs walking at each session to be determined.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Manhattan ice skating rink opens.
Limited capacity to 47 participants per session. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific.
Face masks are required for all patrons and staff. Any person not wearing a mask will be asked to leave, and refunds will not be given for non-compliance. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 skate rental. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
K-State Football vs Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Watch: Fox, K-State Sports Network.
Ames, Iowa.
Esports competition- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 4 p.m.
Participate in the double elimination style.
Limited to 50 teams, each duo must win six rounds to win the match. Winners will receive gift cards based on the final ranks.
Sign up instructions: kstateupc.com/our-events/
K-State Volleyball vs Baylor, 5 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Waco, Texas.
Paint and Sip: Mama Bear, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Happy Thanksgiving Snoopy at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Milky Way, at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State undergraduate commencement, 7:30 p.m.
College of Education.
Bramlage Coliseum.
The House of Woo Musical Revue, 7:30 p.m.
A night of the vocal stylings and comedy hosted by local cabaret artist Ty Woo.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $25 for general admission, $20 for students.
Website: columbiantheatre.com/shows
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
SATURDAY
K-State undergraduate commencement
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering: 8:30 a.m.
College of Health and Human Sciences: 1 p.m.
Business Administration, 5 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Featured Car Talk: Military Month, 11 a.m.
Special exhibit of historic military vehicles and uniforms. All ages welcome, but geared toward adults.
Museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Board Game Meetup, 1 p.m.
Play free board games and grab a sticker toward rewards for participating.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third Street.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
K-State undergraduate commencement
College of Agriculture: 8:30 a.m.
College of Arts and Sciences, session 1: 1 p.m.
College of Arts and Sciences, session 2: 5 p.m.
Specific programs walking at each session to be determined.
Bramlage Coliseum
Made:Decor Workshop, 2-4 p.m.
Choose and wine and choose a design. Made:Decor will provide materials for the sign or stocking hanger of choice and walk participants through how to craft it step by step.
Tickets: $55+, madedecor.com/events.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
StoryWalk Downtown: “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin.
The first pages will be in the windows of the Manhattan Town Center, then continue walking down Poyntz and look for the following pages in business windows. After the walk, visit the library or Downtown Manhattan office for a small prize.
Recommended for preschool through sixth grade, though all are welcome.
Through Nov. 30.
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.