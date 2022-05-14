Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Science, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Architecture, Planning and Design, 10 a.m., McCain Auditorium.
College of Education, 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Business Administration, 12:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Agriculture, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Health and Human Science, 4:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, 6:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Baseball vs Baylor, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also Third Thursday Make and Take Workshop, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m. Friday, and DIY Cornhole Workshop, 1:30 p.m. May 21.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Monday at Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.; noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.; noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Manhattan High School Graduation, 2 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Mt. Fuji, 4 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Painted Sky at 6 p.m. Friday and Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset at 6 p.m. May 21.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at NCAA Norman Regional, all day.
Also Tuesday and Wednesday.
Norman, Oklahoma.
TUESDAY
K-State Baseball at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Blacksburg, Virginia.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get punches on your punch card for a chance to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
KANSAS: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$79, tickets.mccain.ksu.edu
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
K-State Baseball at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 5:30 p.m. Friday and noon May 21.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
ReadMHK Book Discussion: Asian American and Pacific Islander Authors, 7-8 p.m.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Til Willis with Jeff Pfannenstiel, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Caleb Nelsen, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
The Thundering Cats Big Band: featuring Regional Vocalists, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10, mccain.kstate.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K, 7 a.m.
Race benefitting local charities.
Register: $40-$95, billsnyderhighwayhalf.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Manhattan Virtual Academy Graduation, 2 p.m.
Manhattan High School Auditorium, West Campus.
Wamego High School Graduation, 2 p.m.
Wamego Sports Complex.
Riley County High School Graduation, 3 p.m.
Riley County High School North Gym.
Live Jazz with Mr. Direction, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
After Dinner Theatre: One in the Chamber, 8-10 p.m.
A family grapples with tragedy, and the life of a 16-year-old boy is up in the air.
Tickets: $5
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Big Harry and the Back Alley Blues, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Lola Plants a Garden.
Through May 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Melanie Johnson and Kim Taggart.
Through May 21.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.