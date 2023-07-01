Randolph Annual Independence Day Celebration, all day.
For more information: Randolph PRIDE, facebook.com/randolphks.
Randolph, Kansas.
Summer Sidewalk Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
What Happened After Once Upon a Time, 2 p.m.
Hear how the main characters tell their fairy tales.
Tickets: $8+, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave, Wamego.
Freedom Fest JC, 5 p.m.
Vendors and carnival open for the several day festival.
Junction City.
Paint and Sip: Fireworks Flower, 6 p.m.
Paint and Sip: Dawn’s Early Light at 4 p.m. Sunday, Summer Kids Classes at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and Paint and Sip: California Dreaming at 6 p.m. July 8.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pretty in Pink, 6 p.m.
An 80s block party benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Swamped!, A Musical, 7 p.m.
Lessons in friendship, tolerance and courage.
Tickets: $8+, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also K-2nd Grade Club: Fearless Friends at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Free Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru at 2 p.m. Friday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 6:30 p.m.
City Park.
TUESDAY
Fourth of July.
Business hours may vary.
Freedom Run 10K, 5K and 1 Mile, 7:30 a.m.
Registration: register.chronotrack.com/r/72656
Heritage Park, Junction City.
Freedom Fest JC, all day.
Parade, live music and fireworks.
Junction City.
Celebrate Freedom in Wamego, all day.
Carnival opens at 3 p.m. Parade at 6 p.m. Boomtown fireworks at dusk.
Wamego.
BINGO, 4 p.m.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Thursday at Ascension Via Christi, 1823 College Ave., and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
THURSDAY
80s Team Trivia, 7 p.m.
Best 80s outfit prizes and more.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
First Friday, 6-9 p.m.
Drinks, snacks and activities.
Douglass Activity Center.
DIY Mini Sign Workshop, 7 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. July 8.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Arts in the Park: Drifters Mile, 8 p.m.
City Park.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Paddle, 9 a.m.
Bring or rent a canoe or kayak for an 11-mile family-friendly paddle. Life jackets required.
Register: $15+, bit.ly/3Cm3xBo
Big Blue River Access Linear Park.
120-Mile Poker Run, 10:30 a.m.
Kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. Stops at Junction City, Milford, Clay Center and Leonardville.
Cost: $20 first hand, $10 each additional hand.
Manhattan Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Rob Watson, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SkyFest Marysville, 5:30 p.m.
Live concert, hot air balloons and fireworks. Donations accepted.
Lakeview Sports Complex, Marysville.
70s Disco Night, 6 p.m.
Come dressed decade appropriate to enter for a gift card. Jive to 70s music all night.
If your birthday lands in the decade, receive a drink discount.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Charro Jerry Diaz Family Horse Show and Ensemble Iberica Flamenco Concert, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 5:30. Bring a chair, water and sun protection.
Tickets: $25+, thevollandstore.com.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Live music: Manhattan Mob, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SNAP Application Assistance.
Every second Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon
Every fourth Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Laundry Love MHK, 5-9 p.m.
Quarters for up to five loads of laundry per person ages 18 and older.
Second Tuesday of each month.
Sud’s Y’r Duds Laundromat, 1431 Anderson Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Mission Aerospace.
Through Sept. 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Layers of Light: Charlotte Nickel.
Through July 1.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Sue Godwin and Rebecca Hoyer.
Through Aug. 5.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Manhattan Area Photographers’ Exhibit.
Through July 1.
Manhattan Arts Center,
1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Unspoken Bonds.
Through July 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Prairie Views.
Through July 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Country: Citizens.
Through September 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.