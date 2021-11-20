SATURDAY
Author book signing, noon-2 p.m.
Regina Breshears will read her book at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Books-a-Million, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Football vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Saturday Night Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also Friendsgiving Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Friday Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Nov. 26, and Small Business Saturday Pick Your Project at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Open House and Art Reception, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
New installments of artwork by Dianna Bartel, Julie Hansen and Clarissa Randolph. Dianna Bartel will join the event.
No cost to attend, but beverages can be purchased with cards only.
Blue Sage Gallery at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, pick up a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
All-levels yoga led by Jessa Voos, followed by guest speakers.
Kelly Yarbrough and Rebecca Katzenmeier will speak around 5:30 p.m.
Bring your own yoga mat.
Blue Sage Gallery at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State Fall Break.
Through Friday.
Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Also Art Exploration for K-5th Graders at 2 p.m.
For more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNews, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Also vs Illinois at 8:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNews, ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Abilene Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Day.
Turkey Trot, 9 a.m.
Register: $20-$30, manhattanrunningco.com.
Aggieville.
FRIDAY
K-State Football at Texas, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com
Austin, Texas.
K-State Women’s Volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Christmas Bunny at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Winter Believe at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $28-$35, uncorkedinspriation.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Small Business Saturday, all day.
Various small businesses around the area will participate.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Northwestern State, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Santa’s Luminary Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Luminary trail, pictures with Santa, activities and more.
Friends of the Zoo have time between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for early entry.
Also Sunday.
Tickets: $5-$10, Sunset Zoo gift shop, at the event, sunsetzoo.com or 785-587-2737.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
ONGOING
Holiday Food Drive.
Benefitting the Flint Hills BreadBasket.
Items needed include: instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, canned sweet potatoes, boxed stuffing and evaporated milk.
Through Dec. 17.
Drop off point: Andrews and Associates Counseling, 1506 Browning Place, Ste. 107.
Indoor StoryWalk: Hungry Bird, all day.
Visit the Children’s Room, pick up a map and colored pencil, and find the pages of Hungry Bird by Jeremy Tankard around the room. Then, visit the Children’s Desk for a prize at the end.
Nov. 1-30.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Also, online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Wrap It Up Art Exhibit and Sale.
Mondays: 12-6 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 12-5:30 p.m.
Saturdays: As announced.
Sunday: By appointment.
Through Dec. 24.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Holly Wilson: Upturned Flower that Travels.
Through Dec. 6.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: Lisa Grossman: In the Open.
Through Dec. 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Gallery Display.
Through Dec. 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.