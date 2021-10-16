Pop-up Benefit for Theatre at the Ruin, 1-4 p.m.
Everything in the sale must go. Over 50 pieces of artwork for sale. Several gently-read books and local honey available.
Also 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Paint and Sip: Fall Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Howl at the Moon at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Halloween Witch at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Turtle at 10 a.m. Oct. 23; and Paint and Sip: Ghostly Passage at 6 p.m. Oct. 23.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Football vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Crooked by Catherine Trieschmann, 7:30 p.m.
Laney arrives in Oxford, Mississippi with a twisted back and a mother in crisis. She embarks on a spiritual journey that challenges her mother.
Also Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
SUNDAY
Sunday FUNday Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also MIni Sign Workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday; Friyay! Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Friday; Pumpkin Patch and Fall Make and Take Workshop at 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Oct. 23.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Fun on the Farm, 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy the ultimate 80s musical experience.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
KSU Saxophone Studio Concert, 2:30 p.m.
Featuring soloists, quartets and other chamber ensembles.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Music at the Barn: MHS Chamber Orchestra Benefit Concert, 4:30 p.m.
Donations go to the MHS Orchestra department to assist students with travel expenses to participate in the WorldStrides Heritage Music Festival in New Orleans in March. Masks requested.
No cost.
Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Theatre Auditions: And Then There Were None, 7-9 p.m.
The Agatha Christie show will be brought to life.
More information: manahttanarts.org.
Performance dates: Dec. 3-5 and 10-12.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
ReadMHK Book Discussion: Latinx/Hispanic Authors, 7 p.m.
Join the conversation of favorite books by Hispanic and Latinx authors.
Snacks provided, masks required. Register in advance: manhattanks.library.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Bassoon Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Guest Piano Recital, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Roman Rudnytsky will perform.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Manhattan Area Technical College, 3136 Dickens Ave.
Walk-In Flu Vaccines, 1-4 p.m.
No appointment necessary.
Free vaccines available for uninsured while supplies last. Bring an insurance card, if available.
Riley County Health Department Clinic, 2030 Tecumseh Road.
Bluegrass and BBQ, 6-8 p.m.
Plates of BBQ and music by the Grateful Dudes.
Union Station by JP’s, K-State Student Union.
90s Singo, 6:30 p.m.
Listen for the 90s tune instead of traditional Bingo numbers. Four rounds with prizes, including pop, rock, R&B and soundtracks.
Tickets: $5 at the door.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Science on Tap, 7-8 p.m.
A discussion on the history of rabies and vaccines with Michelle Zajac, graduate research assistant in K-State College of Veterinary Medicine.
No cost.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Opera Workshop Scenes, 7:30 p.m.
Opera scenes performed by participants of the Opera Workshop.
All Faiths Chapel.
Beach Film Club: Nosferatu, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Watch Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, then join in on a virtual discussion led by Shannon Skelton, assistant professor at K-State School of Music, Theatre and Dance. Watch on YouTube.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Teams of no more than four.
Cost: $20, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Women Innovators: Panel and Q&A, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Entrepreneurs share their knowledge about their business endeavors.
Panelists include: Shelia Ellis-Gasper of SEG Media Collective, Cynthia Fails of LaunchCrate Publishing, Mindy Allen of Mindy’s Murals and K-State student Lindsey Schroeder.
No cost.
Wildcat Chamber, K-State Student Union.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Staged Reading: Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You too, August Wilson), 7:30 p.m.
Set in the fictional world of a post-second Civil War, Bronx Bay is established in order to protect “Blackness.”
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
The Magic of Jack Cunningham, 8 p.m.
Manhattan native and 2017 Kansas City Magician of the Year will perform.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Robert F. Rodriguez, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Flint Hills Flannel Bash, 6-9 p.m.
Beer tasting trail, corn maze, live music and more. Adults 21 and older.
Tickets: $55, includes souvenir beer glass, tasting tickets and venue access, mhkprd.com. Bring non-perishable food items for the Flint Hills Breadbasket for additional tasting tickets.
Lazy T. Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Comedy Night in the Dark, 7-10 p.m.
Four comedians will perform. Hosted by Jeremy Ricci.
Tickets: $14 per guest, 21 and older only.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Student Clarinet Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
BirdHouse Music: Smokey and the Mirror, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bryan and Bernice Hembree will perform.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, student or child, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Rocky Horror Picture Show, 10:30 p.m.
Costumes welcome. Mary Renee will emcee. Pre-Show begins at 10:30 p.m., showing begins at midnight.
Stand in line to purchase tickets. Grab a prop bag to be used during the viewing.
Tickets: $7, cash or card.
K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, tba.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 8 a.m.
Walk begins at 9:05 a.m.
Register or donate: act.alz.org
Manhattan City Park.
SPOOKtacular, 9:30 a.m.
Trick or treat with Sunset Zoo. Tickets must be pre-purchased this year for a specific two-hour timeslot, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 5:15 p.m. Masks mandatory in enclosed spaces.
High-risk and special populations can join in on the fun Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Times also available 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $5.50 for adults, $3.50 for children ages 3-12. Friends of Sunset Zoo receive $1 off pre-purchased tickets. Children under 2 free. Sunsetzoo.com.
Sunset Zoo.
Young Trustee’s Chili Cook-Off, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Try over 25 samples of chili. Hot pepper eating contest, axe throwing competition and more. Kids activities are free, and do not require testing kit purchase.
Cost: $15-$50.
Rockin’ K’s, 1880 Kimball Road.
Live music: Too Many Degrees, 6 p.m.
Food truck: The Dough Bro.
456 Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Bison, Beef and Bourbon, 6:30 p.m.
An evening with bison and beef cuisine, drinks, music, live auction and more. Benefitting Kidscape.
Tickets: $75 per person, flinthillsdiscovery.org
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Little Apple Glow Paddle, 7-9 p.m.
Wear a costume, decorate your boat with lights for a chance to win prizes. End the evening with s’mores by the campfire.
Tickets: $10-$20 per person in your own boat; $15-$25 for kayak rental, mhkprd.com.
River Pond, Tuttle Creek.
Scary Maze Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Ride a freakish hayride and jump in the maze.
Cost: $10.
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Monsters Masquerade, 7:30 p.m.
Grab a mask and costume for an event hosted by Ty Woo and KC Prime.
Tickets: $30-$35, columbiantheatre.com
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: The Pigeon Needs a Bath, all day.
Walk through downtown Manhattan reading a story in the windows of local businesses. Start outside the library at the North windows and read the Mo Willems book. Stop by the library for a prize after the walk. Maps are available at the Children’s Desk and downtownmhk.com/storywalk.
Through Oct. 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through Dec. 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.